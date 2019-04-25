2019 NFL Draft: Top 5 Pipeline College Programs of All-Time

In terms of producing NFL-level talent, not all college American football programs have been created equal. Five such programs have stood head and shoulders above the crowd in terms of being a prospect pipeline to the National Football League.

Students at Grand Canyon University compiled lists of every player to ever appear on an NFL franchise’s active roster to determine which college American football programs have had the most NFL players go through their ranks heading into the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25.

1. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The number of NFL players who also played collegiately at Notre Dame through the 2018-19 season is 495. That’s more than any other college American football program in NFL history. The two NFL franchises which have employed more Fightin’ Irish than any other are both located close to South Bend, Ind. The Chicago Bears have hired 58 former Notre Dame players through 2018, while the Green Bay Packers have put 54 Fighting Irish alums in their uniforms. The team within the same state, the Indianapolis Colts, have fielded 49 Notre Dame players in their history. Notre Dame also claims the highest number of Pro Football Hall of Fame members at 13, including Alan Page, Earl Lambeau, Jerome Bettis, and Joe Montana.

2. Southern California

With 479 all-time players hailing from Southern California, the Trojans represent the Pac-12 Conference well on this list. No other NFL franchise has put more Southern California players on the field than the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams at 64. In keeping with the theme of the number of players producing the quantity of Hall-of-Famers, Southern California has only one fewer member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame than Notre Dame at an even dozen. Among the most memorable Trojans to play in the NFL are Anthony Muñoz, Bruce Matthews, Junior Seau, Lynn Swann, Marcus Allen, and Ronnie Lott.

3. Ohio State

Bringing the Big Ten into this list are the Ohio State Buckeyes. The total count of former Ohio State players to ever appear on any NFL team’s active roster is 426. Among all NFL franchises, the Cleveland Browns have suited up the most former Buckeyes at 46. The Cincinnati Bengals are in second place with 32 former Buckeyes on their all-time roster. Ohio State is the only school besides Notre Dame and Southern California to put double-digit players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Cris Carter, Lou Groza, Dick LeBeau, and Orlando Pace are among the best Buckeyes in NFL history.

4. Penn State Nittany Lions

The second Big Ten school on this list has put 359 players on NFL active rosters all-time. More players from Penn State have gone on to play for the New York Giants than any other NFL team at 35. There has yet to be a Penn State player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but among the most famous Nittany Lions have been Kerry Collins and Matt Millen.

5. Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers

Two more Big Ten schools are tied for fifth place with 346 players to ever appear on NFL active rosters. Nine former Wolverines have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame while the Cornhuskers have yet to see a player enshrined in Canton.

The numbers for these schools will likely grow in the 2019 NFL Draft, keeping them at the top of the heap when it comes to being NFL pipeline programs.