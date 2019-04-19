76ers NBA Playoff Bracket: Likely Path to Finals After Game 3 Win vs. Nets

After slipping up in Game 1 of the opening round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers have managed to right the ship. The three-seed Sixers gave up home court advantage to the Brooklyn Nets in the opener but won back-to-back games, including a Game 3 victory on the road.

In turn, Philly has now regained the edge in their first-round matchup and hold a 2-1 lead in the series against Brooklyn. While there’s still work left to be done, we’re going to take a look at the Sixers’ schedule and a potential path to the 2019 NBA Finals.

Eastern Conference NBA Playoff Bracket

The Eastern Conference has featured a few interesting results, but much of the drama has come out of the Western Conference. With that said, Philly’s potential second-round opponent in the Toronto Raptors had a slip-up in Game 1 of their series against the Orlando Magic as well.

NBA Playoff Results & Philadelphia 76ers’ Path to Finals

After the Raptors fell to the Magic in the series opener, they bounced back with a dominant 111-82 victory at home. The series now shifts to Orlando where the Magic will try to either extend their lead or at least head back to Toronto with things knotted at 2-2. If the Sixers do advance, it’ll mean a date with either Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors or Nikola Vucevic and the Magic following what would be a huge upset.

The Sixers and Raptors met four times during the regular season with Toronto winning three of those matchups by double digits. Philadelphia’s lone victory came in late December when their opponent was without Leonard and Serge Ibaka, but it was by a 25-point margin.

While Brett Brown’s squad had a tough run against the Raptors during the regular season, the playoffs are a different beast. However, the status of Joel Embiid, who missed Game 3 against the Nets due to knee soreness, will be a major talking point moving forward.

On the other half of the Eastern Conference bracket, the Milwaukee Bucks have jumped out to a 2-0 lead with the series heading to Detroit for Games 3 and 4. The Boston Celtics have also impressed early by jumping out to a 2-0 lead against the Indiana Pacers. If the Sixers were able to defeat the Nets and then either Raptors or Magic, it would set up a date with the winner from the two teams who advance to the other East semifinal.

