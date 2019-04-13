Adam Scott’s Caddie, John Limanti: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The pairing of PGA Tour pro Adam Scott and longtime caddie Steve Williams was well-documented over the years. Williams was previously with Tiger Woods and came out retirement in order to team up with Scott (again) in 2015. Unfortunately, the duo’s successful stretch together came to an end and left the golfer searching for the right fit on the bag.

As the New Zealand Herald revealed back in 2017, Williams said Scott wanted a full-time caddie and that he wasn’t interested in doing that anymore. In turn, it meant the two were wrapping up their final year together.

“I’m not going to caddy for Adam next year, he’ll return to having a full-time caddy. He’s had a job share where he’s had two caddies for the last two seasons but he wants to return to one caddy next season … “I’m not interested in caddying full-time any more, I’ve done that enough.

Since Scott and Williams split, it’s been a constant battle to find a replacement on the bag, but the 38-year-old may have found the right fit in John Limanti. Here’s a look at what you need to know about Limanti and how he became Scott’s current caddie.

Adam Scott Worked With Multiple Caddies After Williams

If you’ve followed Scott since Williams opted to leave the full-time caddie game, you’ve likely noticed a number of different faces working with him. David Clark was with the golfer for 18 months, though up until June of 2018. The two then split when another name Scott knows well in Lenny Bummolo stepped in to work the 2018 U.S. Open with him, as Golf.com details.

Mike Waite with him at the 2018 Bridgestone Invitational, as Stuff.com pointed out, but that was just one of the other caddies who filled in over the recent stretch.

Scott also had the legendary Fanny Sunesson caddie for him temporarily during the 2018 British Open, as Joel Beall of Golfworld previously revealed. Sunesson also worked with Henrik Stenson for a second time at the 2019 Masters.

John Limati Began Caddying for Scott in October 2018

A good caddie keeps working after the final putt. @JohnLimanti gives Scotty cover while doing an interview pic.twitter.com/BqPm2b9w34 — Evin Priest (@EvinPriest) February 8, 2019

While Limanti began working with Scott during October of 2018, which The Caddie Network cited, he has 11 years of experience under his belt. The two paired up at the Japan Open in October 2018 after Limanti had spent time with a number of various pro golfers over the years.

During an interview with the APTC (Association of Professional Tour Caddies), Limanti named the past players he worked with. This came while he was the caddie for Aaron Baddeley, but the group included Chris Stroud, Brendon Todd, Chris Kirk, Aron Price, Kyle Stanley and Cliff Kresge.

Limanti Played College Golf at the University of North Florida

While Limanti has had an impressive career as a caddie, he proved to be a solid golfer over the years as well. Limanti played at the University of North Florida and had a strong tenure with the school. During the 2001-02 season, Limanti was named First Team All-Independent, along with two teammates in Erik Labitzke and Brad Schwartz, per AugustaJags.com.

It can’t be considered all that surprising, as there are numerous occasions where former college or even pro players decide to take the leap into caddying. It’s worked for Limanti, as he’s had a successful career thus far.

Scott’s Former Caddie, Williams, Filled in for Limanti Previously

Around the time Scott was searching for a new caddie, his former one decided to come back out of retirement, but only for a short period. As Art Stricklin of Golf.com pointed out, Williams returned to work with Baddeley, who Limanti was the caddie for at that point (May 2018). Interestingly, Baddeley and Limanti apparently agreed to have Williams fill in for a two-week span.

“We just sat down as a team and asked what could make us better?” Baddeley said. “One thing I’ve always liked about John is that he is humble, but he wants what’s best for the team overall. I’m excited to be working with [Williams] and see if we can get a win. You know what they say, opposites attract.”

Baddeley called Williams a longtime friend and praised the caddie for his ability to guide “his player around the course.”

