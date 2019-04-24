Barcelona Open Prize Money 2019: How Much Does The Winner Make?

After an incredible surprise win at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters by Fabio Fognini, the ATP Tour marches along to the storied Barcelona Open. While not a Masters 1000 event, Barcelona has a long history on the tour and offers a very solid pool of prize money for the winner to collect. Since 2005, Rafael Nadal has had a stranglehold on the Barcelona Open, winning 11 of the previous 14 installments.

With only Kei Nishikori (2014/2015) and Fernando Verdasco (2010) having won outside of Nadal, the Spaniard is once again the heavy favorite to win the tournament. Behind an astounding 59-3 career record at Barcelona, the path to the championship – much like at Monte-Carlo – runs through Nadal.

Barcelona Open Prize Money 2019

(Payout courtesy of Barcelona Open and converted from Euros to USD)

Singles

Winner – $560,582

Finalist – $281,954

Semi-finalist – $142,649

Quarter-finalist – $74,667

Round of 16 – $37,423

Round of 32 – $19,708

Round of 48 – $11,055

Doubles (per team)

Winner – $188,675

Finalist – $92,365

Semi-finalist – $46,316

Quarter-finalist – $23,771

Round of 16 – $12,281

Rafael Nadal Headlines Star-Studded Barcelona Open Draw

Despite number three ranked player in the world Alexander Zverev falling in his opening match, the Barcelona Open has held the bulk of its star power heading into the round of 16. Led by defending champion Rafael Nadal looking for his second career four-peat at Barcelona, the field includes a number of other top-ranked players like Nishikori, Theim, Tsitsipas, Auger-Aliassime, and Medvedev. With so many big names all still in the mix, we should be in for an exciting finish at the 2019 Barcelona Open.

Along with Nadal going for yet another four-peat at Barcelona, another storyline is former two-time champion Kei Nishikori looking to get back on the board. After Nishikori won in 2014 and 2015, Nadal answered with a string of three consecutive titles to quiet any doubts that he was slipping off his game. A win for Nishikori, especially against Nadal, would go a long ways towards building some confidence heading into a loaded month of May featuring two Masters 1000 events along with the French Open.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is another interesting player to watch as while he doesn’t boast the star power (yet) of some of his other competitors, the 18-year-old prodigy might quickly become a household name. Especially deadly on Clay, where his athleticism lets him get to nearly every ball on the court, Auger-Aliassime has already shown off major improvements in his hardcourt game this season. Typically better suited for clay, a big finish at Barcelona could set the young star up nicely for a fantastic clay court season crescendoing with a run at Roland Garros.