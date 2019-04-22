Blazers Playoff Schedule 2019: Dates, Times & Second-Round Outlook

The Portland Trail Blazers made a statement with their Game 4 victory on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They’re here to stay, fully deserve their No. 3 seed and are a threat to do real damage in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Following the 111-98 win over the Thunder, the Blazers hold a 3-1 series lead and return to Portland for a chance to close out the series in Game 5.

For Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and the numerous players who consistently step up around them, advancing to the second round would mark the first time since 2015-16. Beyond that, it would be just the third time in the last 19 years. After making the Western Conference semifinals in 2015-16 and 2013-14, the previous time came during the 1999-00 season.

We’re going to take a look at the Blazers’ current schedule for the opening round of the playoffs, along with the potential second-round matchups and what we know about their schedule moving forward.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Series Schedule: Dates & Times

The Blazers and Thunder get a night off before continuing their opening-round series in Portland on Tuesday, April 23. That will be part of a four-game slate which features another pivotal Western Conference matchup. Both of the games from the West are later, with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets playing at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

As for the Portland vs. Oklahoma City game, it will air on TNT at 10:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the full series schedule, courtesy of NBA.com, with Games 6 and 7 only necessary if the Thunder win on Tuesday night.

Game 5: Tuesday, April 23 – Thunder at Trail Blazers 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

*Game 6: Thursday, April 25 – Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder (TBD)

*Game 7: Saturday, April 27 – Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers (TBD)

*If necessary

Trail Blazers Second-Round Possible Matchups & Schedule

If the Blazers advance against the Thunder, it’ll set up a second-round date with either the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets or No. 7 seed San Antonio Spurs. Through four games, their series is tied at 2-2, with the Spurs showing plenty of potential to pull off the upset.

One thing we do know about the potential second-round matchup is where the series will start, depending on how the Nuggets vs. Spurs series plays out. If San Antonio manages to pull off the upset, the Blazers will hold homecourt advantage in round two. But if the Nuggets get the job done, then Terry Stotts’ group will head to Denver for Game 1 of that series.

As far as the dates and times of the second round, the TNT broadcast schedule hasn’t been released, but there’s a rough estimate as to the dates and times for ABC/ESPN coverage. Regardless of how many games the other matchups last, the first round will be finished by Sunday, April 28 with the second round slated to get underway the very next day.

The Blazers schedule will be updated below once revealed, but there’s a chance their series could be moved up if other matchups get settled early enough. For now, the ABC/ESPN is slated to begin on Thursday, May 2, according to Sports Media Watch. Below is how the opening-week schedule for round two on ABC/ESPN will roughly look (dates and times are tentative) – although the Blazers’ potential first game of round two will surely air before Thursday.

Thursday, May 2

TBD vs. TBD 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Friday, May 3

TBD vs. TBD 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, May 4

TBD vs. TBD 5:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, May 5

TBD vs. TBD 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

