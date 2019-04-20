Boban Marjanovic Ears: The Crazy Measurables of the Sixers 7-Footer

Boban Marjanovic is keenly aware that he looks different than most people. In an interview with Slam Online this past March, he talked about how ever since he walked around his Boljevac, Serbia town as a kid, the 7-foot-3 Sixers center has stood out amongst the crowd.

“There’s nothing easy because I’m tall guy, different than everybody,” Marjanovic says. “When you look at a person—my hands, my ears, my nose, you know, like, how I walk. It was like, Man, this guy is not the same. There’s something wrong with him or he has like some disease, sickness.”

He doesn’t have a condition, as he doesn’t demonstrate the symptoms of something like Gigantism. He’s just a big guy that’s an imposing presence on the offensive end for Philadelphia.

In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference 1st Round Thursday night, he tallied 14 points and 8 rebounds against the Brooklyn Nets to help the Sixers to a 131-115 victory and a 2-1 series lead. He also scored 16 in the Game 2 win.

There’s some measurables that we do know about Marjanovic. As stated earlier, he’s 7-foot-3. We also know that he’s 290 pounds. When around the rim against fellow 7-footers such as Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns, he still stands out.

We also know that he has a size 20 shoe. On Twitter last April when he was with the Knicks, he posted that he wasn’t able to participate in a Los Angeles-based Spin class since their bikes didn’t have pedals big enough for him.

Boban Marjanovic couldn't spin at @soulcycle because they didn't have a size 20 shoe, and he was very sad about it 😭. (🎥: Instagram/tobiasharris) pic.twitter.com/NTPNqRpJtR — theScore (@theScore) April 16, 2018

Then there’s his impressive hand size. Here’s a picture from Bleacher Report for perspective on how his mitts compare to former San Antonio Spurs teammate Tim Duncan, who was a 7-footer in his own right.

Here’s another video showing how a normal person’s hand just disappears into Marjanovic’s when shaking them. According to How They Play, the hands are estimated to be 10.75 inches long and 12 inches wide. That’s a full half-inch larger than Shaquille O’Neal, who famously had hands so big that he had trouble shooting free throws (at least that was the excuse).

#Spurs center Boban Marjanović's giant hands make everything else look incredibly small!https://t.co/g2IFVRzZpc — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 27, 2016

Last, but not least, his ear size. No one has taken a ruler to officially measure them, but here’s a picture showing the disparity between him and Sixers teammate Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler and Boban Marjanovic showing off the extremes of the ear size slider in @NBA2K. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/4dCfrR6HSB — Bob Loblaw (@mrgregshields) March 20, 2019

Overall, Marjanovic is a physical specimen that has become an important piece for Philadelphia late in the season. His size inside has been important as starting center Joel Embiid has recovered slowly from a knee injury.

On the year, he’s averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. However, he’s reached double-digits in all 3 playoff games against Brooklyn, while notching a block in each contest, as well.