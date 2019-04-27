Cardinals Depth Chart: Josh Rosen Trade Impact on Kyler Murray & Roster

When the Arizona Cardinals opted to make the move many expected on day one of the 2019 NFL Draft, it pointed to change ahead for the franchise. The belief over recent weeks and months was that the Cardinals would select former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick, and they did just that.

In turn, it made the team’s first-round pick from last year expendable. Quarterback Josh Rosen, who played 14 games last season, became a valuable trade target for many teams, one of which was the Miami Dolphins. After the Dolphins parted with Ryan Tannehill earlier this offseason, it left them with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and a few question marks after that.

But on day two of the NFL draft, the Cardinals and Dolphins struck a deal to send Rosen to Miami. Following the trade, we’re going to take a look at the updated depth chart and roster for the Cardinals, which not surprisingly includes Murray as the starter.

UPDATE: The terms of the trade were revealed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Full terms for the trade: The #Dolphins get Josh Rosen and a 5th rounder next year, while the #AZCardinals get their 2nd rounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2019

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Depth Chart After Josh Rosen Trade

Position on Depth Chart Player Starter Kyler Murray Backup Brett Hundley Third String Chad Kanoff

The Cardinals haven’t clearly stated that Murray is the starter, but they didn’t select him No. 1 overall and then trade Rosen in order to leave him on the bench for long, if at all. It’s apparent head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the coaching staff are all-in on the former Heisman Trophy winner, and they’ll give him the keys to the offense right out of the gate to start the 2019 NFL season.

Rosen was up-and-down during his rookie season with the Cardinals, throwing for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns. He completed just 55.2 percent of his passes and tossed 14 interceptions over the 14 games played.

Kyler Murray’s Offensive Weapons on Cardinals Roster

Murray is entering a situation with an Arizona roster that features a number of intriguing players. For starters, veteran star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald leads the way in the passing game and should be a top target for the rookie. Christian Kirk also took a big step forward as the No. 2 wideout for the Cardinals last year, catching 43 passes for 590 yards and three touchdowns.

Kirk, who was a second-round pick out of Texas A&M last year by the team, topped 40 receiving yards in seven of Arizona’s final eight games in 2018. All three of his touchdowns come over that span as well.

Beyond Fitzgerald and Kirk, the Cardinals have Chad Williams, Kevin White and Damiere Byrd at receiver, among others. They also have returning No. 1 tight end from last year, Ricky Seals-Jones, along with free-agent signing Charles Clay to round out the pass-catchers on the roster.

Saving the best for last, Murray will create a dynamic backfield with exceptional young running back David Johnson, who signed a three-year contract extension just prior to the 2018 season. He and Murray are set to make one of the most intriguing and explosive quarterback-running back duos in the NFL.

