Cardinals Trade Josh Rosen to Dolphins After Kyler Murray NFL Draft Pick

Following all the drama and rumors over the recent weeks about who the Arizona Cardinals would select at No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, the pick was finally in. The draft got underway Thursday night and the Cardinals made the move many believed they would by selecting Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray.

While Arizona had tried to throw water on chatter that they’d select the high-profile quarterback out of Oklahoma, very few analysts were convinced. By drafting Murray, it meant the team’s first-round selection from 2018 in Josh Rosen became a top trade target for quarterback-needy teams.

Not surprisingly, it took less than 24 hours for the Cardinals to find a new home for Rosen, as the Miami Dolphins agreed to terms on a trade, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

And here we are: The #Dolphins now trade for #AZCardinals QB Josh Rosen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2019

The Cardinals didn’t have much of an option when it came to trading Rosen, especially considering the fact that Murray certainly wasn’t selected No. 1 to ride the bench for long. Now, he’ll have a clear path to being the starter with virtually no actual competition on the current depth chart.

UPDATE: Rapoport updated the terms of the trade, which includes the Dolphins receiving Rosen and a 2020 fifth-round pick while the Cardinals receiving a second-rounder this year (No. 62).

Full terms for the trade: The #Dolphins get Josh Rosen and a 5th rounder next year, while the #AZCardinals get their 2nd rounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2019

Josh Rosen & Ryan Fitzpatrick Headline Dolphins QB Competition

It’s unknown how the Dolphins will approach the quarterback position now in terms of who will start. It appears fairly likely that Rosen will be their new starter, but that’s not set in stone, and the team added Ryan Fitzpatrick as their expected No. 1 prior to this deal. Much of it comes down to whether the coaching staff wants to go the veteran route or let Rosen hit the ground running.

The Dolphins were left in an interesting spot after trading Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in March. It originally appeared likely that they would draft a quarterback, but heading into round two they had yet to acquire a signal-caller.

Regardless, Rosen is set to have an opportunity to be the signal-caller of the future for the Dolphins. There was plenty of uncertainty around his future in Arizona (as we saw), but there doesn’t appear to be anyone likely to push the former UCLA quarterback out in Miami, at least not currently.

While the Cardinals got their quarterback, Miami can be happy with the fact that they have a young signal-caller of their own with upside to groom. Best of all, it didn’t cost the Dolphins much in order to make this trade happen.

