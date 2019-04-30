Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction: Betting Odds, Line & Pick

The Milwaukee Bucks look to make adjustments and even their best-of-seven playoff series in Game 2 against the Boston Celtics.



Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Kryptonite

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 26 points and 11 assists and Al Horford had 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and was a menace in the post in the 112-90 win against the Bucks in Game 1 last Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 points on 21 shots, Khris Middleton had just 16 points and the Bucks were outscored 60-40 in the second half. The Bucks were 31-for-89 from the field (34.8 percent) while the Celtics made 47 of 87 field goal attempts (54.0 percent).

We always talk about what a difference Al Horford can make and I think he’s still underrated. pic.twitter.com/XsJCJF1j8O — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 28, 2019

Al Horford was Antetokounmpo’s kryptonite nearly every time he penetrated the paint. The Greek Freak was just 4-for-15 at the rim (26.6 percent), which is a problem because the Bucks’ offense is based on Antetokounmpo’s drive-and-score abilities and on his drive-and-kick abilities.

Horford had an answer to both last Sunday and he will likely be paired with Antetokounmpo throughout for the rest of this series. Al Horford may not guard The Greek Freak directly but he will do his best to limit his paint presence, which means that Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez have to step up in this game.

Celtics vs. Bucks Trends and Prediction

The Boston Celtics are:

6-0 ATS in their last six road games

5-0-1 ATS in their last six games overall

8-1 ATS in their last nine games in the second round of the NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks are:

2-5 ATS in their last seven games in the second round of the NBA Playoffs

Eric Bledsoe made just one field goal in 25 minutes, scoring six points and the Bucks won’t go far unless he plays significantly better. Bledsoe had no excuses for his bad performance, Kyrie Irving (plus-0.4 Defensive Box Plus/Minus) and Terry Rozier (plus-0.4 Defensive Box Plus/Minus) aren’t exactly elite defenders so he has to use his speed and make plays, with Horford focused on Antetokounmpo.

Brook Lopez has to be a difference-maker from beyond the arc. Lopez torched the Pistons in the first round, making 6 of 16 3-point attempts (37.5 percent) when Andre Drummond helped on Antetokounmpo but he was just 1-for-4 from down (25.0 percent) in Game 1.

The Bucks won’t beat the Celtics tonight unless he’s more effective in space and from beyond the arc. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are facing real adversity for the first time this season and they will make adjustments but I like the Celtics to at least keep this game close.

Pick: Celtics +7.5

