After 48 minutes of back and forth playoff basketball, the Boston Celtics were able to outlast the Indiana Pacers in an exciting game two. With the win, the Celtics held their home court advantage and take a two games to nothing series lead heading to Indianapolis.

On the back of a monster performance from Kyrie Irving, who erupted for 37 points, the Celtics showed their ability to grind out a win with an exceptional defensive effort on a night where the offense was relatively quiet outside of Irving. Jayson Tatum had a big night with 26 points but no other Celtic outside of Gordon Hayward (13) scored more than 10 points.

Celtics NBA Finals Chances; Latest Playoff Odds & Outlook

The @celtics move it and Jayson Tatum throws down the exclamation point! #NBAPlayoffs Final in Boston:#Celtics 99#GoldDontQuit 91 BOS takes a 2-0 series lead! pic.twitter.com/T91jwPdjmZ — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2019

Heading into game two of the first round NBA Playoff series, the Boston Celtics, according to FiveThirtyEight’s CARMELO Projections, had a 4% chance to make the NBA Finals while having a less than 1% chance to win the NBA Finals.

However, after their exciting back and forth affair with the Indiana Pacers, the Celtics chances moved up to 5% to make the finals with a 1% chance to bring home the title.