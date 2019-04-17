Champions League Bracket & Schedule 2019 [Updated]

The Champions League bracket is a bit clearer as the field narrows down to four teams. Ajax and Barcelona already punched their ticket to the semi-final. Liverpool and Tottenham advanced as the final two teams. Ajax will take on Tottenham, while Barcelona squares off with Liverpool. The first leg of both series starts on Tuesday, April 30.

Man. City and Tottenham are tied in the aggregate goal count. Tottenham advanced based on the away goal tiebreak after a Man. City goal was overturned by a VAR review.

Barcelona punched their ticket to the next round with a decisive 3-0 victory over Man. United to increase their aggregate lead to 4-0. Things were much closer with Ajax and Juventus. Ajax advanced after a 2-1 victory over Juventus which gave them a 3-2 edge in aggregates. Matthijs de Ligt scored the winning goal for Ajax at the 67′ mark.

“Can we can go on to win the competition?” de Ligt said, per The Guardian. “Well, we are in the semi-finals now. And we have eliminated two of the favourites in the last two rounds. The next games will be very difficult, but so were these ones. So who knows?”

Barcelona will likely face Liverpool in their semi-final matchup. Lionel Messi believes his squad cannot afford to get out to a slow start in their next match.

“We cannot start like this in any Champions League game,” Messi said, per Metro. “We said that from the start, we had the experience of Roma, you can’t afford to make life hard for yourself because one mistake can knock you out of this competition. We have to be aware of that. We have become much more solid, over the season we struggled a little bit at the back but the whole team is making a huge effort and that makes it far harder for opponents to attack us. ‘We had been three years without making the semi-finals but we didn’t have any negative feelings.”

Here is a look at what we know so far about the Champions League bracket and schedule.

Champions League Bracket 2019: Semi-final Matchups

SEMI-FINAL FINAL SEMI-FINAL Ajax Barcelona Tottenham Liverpool

Champions League Schedule 2019