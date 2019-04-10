How Charlotte Hornets Can Still Make the NBA Playoffs

The Charlotte Hornets can still make the NBA playoffs but they need some help. The Hornets need to defeat the Magic in their regular season finale and have the Knicks get a win over the Pistons.

A Hornets win combined with a Pistons victory would leave Charlotte on the outside looking in at the postseason. Charlotte losing to Orlando would automatically eliminate them from the playoffs. If the Hornets make the playoffs, they would either play the Bucks or Raptors in the first round. The Hornets range of possibilities is as high as the No. 7 seed or missing out on the playoffs completely

According to OddsShark, the Hornets are favored by four points at home in the latest spread. The challenge is the Pistons are heavy favorites over the Knicks. Detroit is a 9.5-point favorite over New York.

Five Thirty Eight’s computer projections give the Hornets just an 18 percent chance to make the playoffs. The Pistons have an 82 percent to make the postseason.

Kemba Walker’s Free Agency Looms Over Hornets

Kemba Walker has had a stellar season and a postseason appearance would have a little extra significance for Hornets fans given the All-Star’s upcoming free agency. While Walker’s future is far from solidified, this could be his last season in Charlotte. A postseason appearance guarantees a few more games for Walker in a Hornets uniform. Earlier this week, Walker noted he is focused on trying to make the playoffs, not on his future.

“There’s no way I could play basketball thinking about those kind of things,” Walker explained to NBC Sports. “You know what I mean? Yeah, I just can’t. I just can’t go on the court thinking, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get 30 because I need to.’ I just can’t think about those kind of things. I mean, I see it, hear about it. But it’s nothing that comes to my attention too much…This is the team that believed in me from day one. So, of course. They’re always going to be on top of the list.”

The Pistons and Hornets are on opposite ends of the spectrum. Detroit is just 3-7 in their last 10 games, while the Hornets are 7-3 during the same span. Charlotte has won four straight games as they look to solidify their postseason future.

The Hornets Are Fighting for the Final NBA Playoff Spot

Charlotte and Detroit are fighting for the final NBA playoff spot. Heading into the final night of the regular season, 15 of the 16 playoff berths had been clinched. With the Heat eliminated, either the Pistons or Hornets will be the final playoff team. The Hornets could climb as high as No. 7 if the Nets lost to the Heat. Additionally, Charlotte would have to win and Detroit would need to lose.