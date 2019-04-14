Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan perfected trash talk says TNT analyst

Michael Jordan was a beast on the court.

The six time NBA Champion also perfected the art of trash talk.

I discussed it with NBA Champion and TNT analyst, Steve Smith.

The Miami Heat’s fifth pick in the 1991 NBA Draft,the Olympic gold medalist played a vital role for the San Antonio Spurs when they were crowned NBA Champions in 2003 and beat the-then New Jersey Nets in six games.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Next question, now when you leave YouTube on it goes from video to video to video. So I’m writing an article a couple of weeks ago and I see you on a panel with Kenny, Charles, Ernie was moderating there, and you’ll are talking about the biggest junk talkers in the world. So I’m watching it and you’re talking about Michael scoring on you and coming back. You went from 38 or 36.

Steve Smith: I don’t know the exact number, but it wasn’t 17, it was in the 30’s. So basically he went from 38 to 0. Then after that, what do you start doing? I guess it was just a mental thing that made you think like hey he’s counting backwards.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: So, I want to take it back. Do you remember that exact game?

Steve Smith: I don’t remember the exact game, I just remember playing against him.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you talk about junk talkers, the consensus I’ve gotten from a lot of guys in the 90’s was Gary Payton, Reggie Miller, Michael. How was their junk talk? And they said you too quietly. How do you distinguish the difference between the three?

Steve Smith: Gary’s was a scowl and look at you and want to turn his head sideways, Reggie was a whole bunch of ‘blah blah.’ I’m like what is he saying? Michael was the kind of guy to slyly throw in. Mine was more laughing and smiling at you, saying what you can’t do, calling out plays telling them the play I was about to run then actually run it. Then trick them, calling the play and not running the play, or asking you different things. We all were different, but everybody talks. People that do it now standout. Me and Gary were friends, but that didn’t stop us from talking.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Your Atlanta Hawks went toe to toe with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Playoffs in the late 90s. They had you, Eldridge Recasner, Dikembe Mutumbo, and others. That was Michael’s last season. What stood out during that season and did you’ll really think you could beat the Bulls?

Steve Smith: We thought for sure. We went into Chicago and got a game and made in 1-1 going back to Atlanta. We really thought we had the pieces, but give Michael credit. Nobody could matchup with Michael, but we really thought we had a chance with Dikembe.