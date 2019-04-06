Randi Trew, Chris Beard’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

My Valentine. When You Say Nothing At All. pic.twitter.com/bIdpMsnjgb — Chris Beard (@CoachBeardTTU) February 15, 2019

Chris Beard is not the only coach in his family as his girlfriend, Randi Trew, is a high school volleyball coach. Trew also teaches Junior English at Frenship High School outside of Lubbock, Texas.

Beard has three daughters from a previous relationship who were on hand to watch Texas Tech advance to the Final Four. Beard has an affinity for Whataburger and admits to eating a little unhealthy when Trew is not with him.

“That’s the only thing, on this Whataburger ride we’re on, there’s a lot of other places, too,” Beard explained to Dallas News. “But Whataburger is a great place. I think breakfast, we go taquito. If my girlfriend is not with me or my daughters, I’ll go extra cheese. During the day, I’m pretty easy, it’s just a one, mustard, pickle cheese only.”

Learn more about Beard’s girlfriend.

1. Randi Is a High School Volleyball Coach & Played Volleyball

Beard is in a relationship with another coach. Trew is a former Texas Tech volleyball player and the head coach at Frenship High School. Fox 34 detailed Trew’s volleyball career.

Trew played collegiately at Texas Tech University before transferring and finishing her playing career at Wayland Baptist University. During her time at Wayland from 2004-2006, she was a two-time Sooner Athletic Conference honoree and named the Pioneers’ most valuable player for the 2004 and 2006 seasons.

2. The Texas Tech Coach Believes There Are Similarities Between His Profession & Randi’s Role as a Volleyball Coach

Beard believes his role at Texas Tech is not that much different than what Trew does. Beard noted to NBC Sports that there is a commonality in the coaching profession, regardless of level.

“My girlfriend now is a high school volleyball coach, and I tell her that her season is just the same as mine,” Beard noted to NBC Sports. “It’s all relative. When she has a big game it’s just like if we’re paying Texas or Baylor. When you’re a competitor and you’re in competition, the level doesn’t matter. The moment does.”

3. Randi Calls the Texas Tech Coach “Everything I Prayed For”

Trew frequently posts photos of the couple and compliments Beard on social media. As the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary, she noted that the Texas Tech coach was “everything I prayed for.”

“2 years (later) to the day & almost time…couldn’t be happier. Everything I prayed for 💛💛💛,” Trew noted on Instagram.

Trew posted another photo of the couple and gave the Texas Tech coach another shoutout.

“When you’re scrolling through pics and say dangggg that’s mine???! 😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️ #allmine,” Trew posted.

4. Chris’ 3 Daughters Lived Near Lubbock, Texas Before He Took the Texas Tech Job

Beard’s family played a big role in him taking the Texas Tech head coaching job. He has three kids from a previous relationship: Margo, Avery and Ella. Beard’s three daughters lived near Lubbock when he took the job as Dallas News detailed.

One of the biggest factors in Beard’s decision to return to Texas Tech was the fact that his three daughters, Margo, Avery and Ella, lived only a few hours from Lubbock. Ella and Margo were born in Lubbock, and all three were raised there. As a father, it was the smartest move for him both personally and professionally.

5. After Texas Tech Advanced to the Final Four, Chris Called His Girlfriend “Special”

Beard’s kids and girlfriend were part of Texas Tech’s historic run. After the Red Raiders advanced to the Final Four, Beard called Trew “special.” The Texas Tech coach also pleaded with his daughter’s teachers to excuse their absences from recent classes as they have been traveling for NCAA tournament games.

“And also my girlfriend, Randi, who’s special,” Beard said, per ESPN. “I appreciate this platform. You know, the girls are missing so much school here in this March Madness run. I just want to plea to [their schools and teachers] if you can work with the girls a little bit on their missed classes.”