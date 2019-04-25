Cowboys NFL Draft Picks 2019: When Does Dallas Select in 1st Round?

The 2019 NFL Draft is set to get underway on Thursday, April 25 with round one of the action. And while teams will search for the right fits and college stars to add to their rosters, some fanbases will have to wait longer than others before they’re on the clock. A prime example of that is the Dallas Cowboys, who do not have a first-round selection in this year’s draft.

Prior to the NFL trade deadline last season, the Cowboys struck a blockbuster deal in order to bolster their wide receiver corps. After a 3-4 start to the season prior to their Week 8 bye, Dallas agreed to trade their 2019 first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for Amari Cooper.

After the bye week, the Cowboys turned a corner, going on to win the NFC East by reeling off a 7-2 record while finishing the year at 10-6. Although they do not have a pick on the opening night of the draft, we’re going to take a look at the full breakdown of picks for Dallas over the three-day event.

Dallas Cowboys 2019 NFL Draft Picks: Full List

Note: Full list of NFL draft picks for the Cowboys comes courtesy of Tankathon.com. It does not include any trades which occur during the draft and could result in the outlook changing.

Round 2: Pick No. 58

Round 3: Pick No. 91

Round 4: Pick No. 129

Round 4: Pick No. 137*

Round 5: Pick No. 166

Round 7: Pick No. 243

*Notates compensatory pick

Dallas previously had the No. 27 pick in the opening round, but that’s the selection heading to Oakland. The Cowboys hold two picks on day two of the draft and also added a compensatory pick to give them two in the fourth round. Barring a trade, their final day of the draft on Saturday will feature just two selections with a fairly long break between them.

Impact of Cowboys’ Trade for Amari Cooper

While Cooper had gotten off to a slow start with the Raiders, his impact on the Cowboys offense was apparent from the first game. He finished up 2018 season by playing nine games in Dallas and tallying 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns over that span. The numbers certainly stand out, but it’s hard to argue that his impact, which helped the team win seven of their final nine games, wasn’t worth the cost.

Among Cooper’s nine games with the team, he had four or more catches in all but one. He also posted monster stat lines of eight catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns against the Washington Redskins, and 10 catches for 217 yards and three scores against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys gave up a first-round pick in the trade, but they have to feel good to walk away from it with a player as talented as Cooper.

