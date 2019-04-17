Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2019: Leaks, Opponents & Dates

Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2019: Leaks, Opponents & Dates

Getty The Dallas Cowboys will square off with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

The Dallas Cowboys schedule for the 2019 season will be announced on Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern. This has not stopped leaks from coming out as people speculate when the Cowboys will play. While we already know the Cowboys opponents, all other schedule details are speculation until the official schedule is released tonight. We will be updating this with leaks and the official Cowboys schedule when it is released.

The Twitter account @NFLRelease was releasing schedule details but announced it is a fake account. NFL Network’s Bobby Belt provided his predictions for the Cowboys schedule.

Dallas will play their annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday, November 28th, but the question is which of their eight home opponents it will be against . The Sun-Sentinel reported the Dolphins could be the Cowboys Thanksgiving opponent.

Packers, Patriots & Saints Headline Cowboys Schedule

The Cowboys-Packers game always seem to result in drama. From Dez Bryant’s controversial catch to Aaron Rodgers late-game heroics, this year’s games is sure to be one of the most anticipated games on the NFL schedule. Dallas also squares off with New England in Foxborough. The Cowboys also take on the Saints and Bears this season.

With Russell Wilson’s major contract extension, all eyes are on the Cowboys and their negotiations with Dak Prescott. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noted there are “active” discussions.

“Certainly if there are opportunities there that make sense, then we’ll progress,” Jones said, per Sporting News. “I think pretty much everybody’s on it pretty good that there’s some pretty active discussions now with Dak and Amari. but it doesn’t mean that some can’t pick up in short order with other players that we have on our roster that we certainly want to keep here in Dallas and have them remain Cowboys in the future.”

Here is a look at the Cowboys opponents for the 2019 season, per FBS Schedules. We will update this with the official schedule as soon as it is released.

Cowboys Schedule 2019: Home Opponents

TEAMS
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Redskins
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions

Cowboys Schedule 2019: Away Opponents

TEAMS
Detroit Lions
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Redskins
Chicago Bears

 

Cowboys Preseason Schedule 2019

DATE MATCHUP TIME(ET)/TV
TBD at San Francisco 49ers TBD NFL Network
TBD Houston Texans TBD NFL Network
Sat., Aug. 17 at LA Rams 10 p.m. NFL Network
Thurs., Aug 29 Tampa Bay Bucs TBD NFL Network

 

