Dallas Cowboys Schedule 2019: Leaks, Opponents & Dates

The Dallas Cowboys schedule for the 2019 season will be announced on Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern. This has not stopped leaks from coming out as people speculate when the Cowboys will play. While we already know the Cowboys opponents, all other schedule details are speculation until the official schedule is released tonight. We will be updating this with leaks and the official Cowboys schedule when it is released.

The Twitter account @NFLRelease was releasing schedule details but announced it is a fake account. NFL Network’s Bobby Belt provided his predictions for the Cowboys schedule.

Dallas will play their annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday, November 28th, but the question is which of their eight home opponents it will be against . The Sun-Sentinel reported the Dolphins could be the Cowboys Thanksgiving opponent.

Packers, Patriots & Saints Headline Cowboys Schedule

The Cowboys-Packers game always seem to result in drama. From Dez Bryant’s controversial catch to Aaron Rodgers late-game heroics, this year’s games is sure to be one of the most anticipated games on the NFL schedule. Dallas also squares off with New England in Foxborough. The Cowboys also take on the Saints and Bears this season.

With Russell Wilson’s major contract extension, all eyes are on the Cowboys and their negotiations with Dak Prescott. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noted there are “active” discussions.

“Certainly if there are opportunities there that make sense, then we’ll progress,” Jones said, per Sporting News. “I think pretty much everybody’s on it pretty good that there’s some pretty active discussions now with Dak and Amari. but it doesn’t mean that some can’t pick up in short order with other players that we have on our roster that we certainly want to keep here in Dallas and have them remain Cowboys in the future.”

Here is a look at the Cowboys opponents for the 2019 season, per FBS Schedules. We will update this with the official schedule as soon as it is released.

Cowboys Schedule 2019: Home Opponents

TEAMS New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles Washington Redskins Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Detroit Lions

Cowboys Schedule 2019: Away Opponents

TEAMS Detroit Lions New England Patriots New Orleans Saints New York Giants New York Jets Philadelphia Eagles Washington Redskins Chicago Bears

