David Sills NFL Draft: Best Fits for West Virginia WR During Day 3 Slide

The 2019 NFL Draft provided a number of players who were selected much higher than originally projected and others who slid down the draft board. One name who dealt with the latter was former West Virginia wide receiver David Sills. While Sills’ former quarterback in Will Grier came off the board in round three to the Carolina Panthers, he was still left waiting.

Sills slid to day three and was still on the board into the seventh round. The slide has to be disappointing, but there are a number of NFL teams who have a major need at the position, so he should come off the board in the final round. After all, it’s tough to find a wide receiver at this point who showed the consistency and knack for finding the end zone that the 6-foot-4 pass-catcher did.

In both his 2017 and 2018 seasons, Sills caught 60 and 65 passes while topping 980 yards in each year. Even more impressive than that was the fact that he hauled in 33 touchdowns over that same span, which featured 24 games.

We’re going to take a look at a few of the best potential fits and the outlook of where Sills could be picked.

David Sills NFL Draft Fits: Packers, Panthers Among Best

Among the best fits for Sills, it’s been somewhat surprising that the Green Bay Packers and haven’t added a wideout to this point. The Packers lost Randall Cobb in NFL free agency and it would make sense for the team to get more weapons for Aaron Rodgers.

It was originally expected by many that Green Bay would select a receiver in one of the first few rounds, but that proved not to be the case. Fortunately, a player like Sills could be an option if he falls to them at this point. When evaluating the overall outlook and potential need at the position, ESPN listed wideout as one of the top needs for the Packers in this draft.

The final pick of this year’s draft for the Packers is the No. 12 selection in the seventh round, but the possibility to sign Sills as an undrafted free agent could be on the table.

Another interesting fit is the aforementioned Panthers and the potential to pair Sills back up with his 2018 quarterback in Grier. Although the Panthers have a few talented receivers in DJ Moore, Jarius Wright, Chris Hogan, Torrey Smith and Curtis Samuel, there’s a lot of uncertainty among that group.

The Panthers hold the No. 23 in the seventh round, so the possibility to pick up Sills prior to the end of the draft remains on the table.

A few other teams worth keeping an eye on as options for Sills before the draft wraps up could be the Dallas Cowboys (No. 27 in round seven) and Minnesota Vikings (Nos. 25, 33, 36 in seventh). The New Orleans Saints at either No. 17 or 30 in the final round could also make for a good fit.

