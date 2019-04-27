Lions Draft Picks 2019: When Does Detroit Select in 4th Round & Day 3?

The Detroit Lions have been busy through the opening rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft with a pick slated in every round and multiple in the later rounds. With their first few picks, Detroit addressed a number of major needs, including picking the highest-rated tight end in Iowa’s T.J. Hockenson.

Beyond that, the Lions loaded up on the defensive side of the ball with their next four picks, including two selections on day three which are noteworthy. Head coach Matt Patricia and the scouting department have landed some intriguing talent and we’re going to look ahead at the final rounds and some potential needs.

Let’s first start with the total draft pick breakdown for the Lions on the third and final day, along with any trades.

Detroit Lions 2019 NFL Draft Picks: Full List

Note: The full list of NFL draft picks for the Raiders is courtesy of ESPN. It does not include trades during the draft but will feature any major changes updated once terms of deals are revealed.

Round 1, Pick 8: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Round 1, Pick No. 43: Jahlani Tavai, LB, Hawaii

Round 3, Pick No. 81: Will Harris, S, Boston College

Round 4, Pick No. 117: Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson

Round 5, Pick No. 146: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

Round 6, Pick No. 184:

Round 6, Pick No. 186:

Round 7, Pick No. 224:

Round 7, Pick No. 229:

With the Lions holding four picks over the final two rounds, they could have the option to package them and jump up if there’s a prospect who’s high on their draft board. On the other hand, it could be a great opportunity to draft a few players with upside and see if one or two can make an impact during offseason workouts and training camp.

We’ll know soon enough, but for now, the Lions are primed for a busy final few hours of the NFL draft.

Day Three NFL Draft Targets for Lions

The Lions addressed their need at cornerback with Penn State’s Austin Bryant in the fourth round but could consider adding another player in the secondary at some point. With the team holding multiple selections in the sixth and seventh rounds, it would make sense to grab one more prospect who can potentially contribute down the line.

Wide receiver is likely also going to be a position to watch for Detroit at some point, and entering the third day there were a number of talented names remaining on the board. Even as the sixth round approached that stood true and depending on what route they opt to go, there will likely be decent options available with one of their picks in that round.

READ NEXT: Kyler Murray’s 40-Yard Dash Time Among Fastest Ever by NFL QB