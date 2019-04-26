D.K. Metcalf’s Father & Cousin Both Have NFL Resumes

Football runs through the veins of former Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver D.K. Metcalf’s family. While the talented pass-catcher is primed for a bright future as the 2019 NFL Draft rolls along, his family will be able to provide plenty of insight into life in the NFL.

This comes thanks to both his father, Terrence Metcalf and cousin, Eric Metcalf. Both have put together NFL resumes while the latter spent the bulk of his career with the Cleveland Browns. As for D.K.’s father, Terrence also played for Ole Miss before heading to the NFL and spending seven years in the league.

We’re going to take a look at the history of both Terrence and Eric in the NFL.

D.K. Metcalf’s Father, Terrence Metcalf’s NFL Career

Terrence played guard for Ole Miss and was named First Team All-SEC in 2000 and 2001 while also being an All-American in 2001. Following the 2002 season, he made the jump to the NFL and was selected in the third round by the Chicago Bears. Metcalf played with the Bears from 2002-08 and proceeded to spend time with both the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints during training camp in 2009 and 2010.

Over his seven seasons with Chicago, he played in 84 games while starting 25. He did not see the field in any regular season games for either the Lions or Saints. It’s apparent the football gene carried over to Terrence’s son, although they obviously play very different positions.

Eric Metcalf’s Tenure in the NFL

D.K.’s older cousin Eric played a few different positions, one of which was wide receiver. That may explain where some of the soon-to-be NFL rookie’s pass-catching instincts come from. Eric first played at the University of Texas and was the No. 13 pick in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Browns.

Over his six seasons in Cleveland, Metcalf tallied 2,229 rushing yards, 2,732 receiving yards and 26 combined touchdowns.

