Nets’ Atkinson, Clippers’ Rivers Are NBA Coach of the Year says ESPN analyst

The Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers made it to the NBA Playoffs.

Behind the play of D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen the Nets are making their first appearance in the NBA Playoffs since 2015.

The Clippers are the largest first-round underdog since 1988 as they take on the Golden State Warriors with 100-1 odds to come out on top against the two-time defending champions.

“I think they’re one of the best stories in the NBA,” ESPN senior writer, Ramona Shelburne told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“To me, Doc Rivers and Kenny Atkinson on the Nets should be right there for Coach of the Year and I know probably Mike Budenholzer’s gonna get that, like the Bucks are taking a giant step forward with the best record in the league, he’ll probably get it, but man, look at what the Clippers have done.”

That’s high praise and both teams deserve that recognition.

At season’s end, the Nets found themselves as the sixth seed, facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

Per Basketball Society Online: The two teams split their season series 2-2 with each team blowing out the other at home once and winning a close game on the road once.

The Sixers are favored in this matchup but there are plenty of reasons to expect this to be a close series.

The Clippers have no star power.

Per Basketball Society Online: The Clippers rely on a scrappy roster fueled by the hard-nosed attitudes of Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell while getting ‘just-add-water’ microwave offense from Lou Williams. Lou will have to have everything working for him on offense in order to keep Los Angeles in it. The Warriors have the bodies and experience to make life hard on the defensive end. Good defense is always susceptible to better offense, however, and once Williams gets hot there is nothing anyone can do.

“I enjoy going to Clippers’ games,” Ramona Shelburne tells Scoop B Radio.