Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champ Said This About President Donald Trump

In the past, NBA legend Metta World Peace has been vocal about current U.S. President Donald Trump since he’s entered office.

Appearing via Scoop B Radio, World Peace said that if he were the ruler of the free world for a day, he’d institute a simple solution that would unite Trump voters and African Americans.

“I think that I would probably just focus on science,” Metta World Peace told me on Scoop B Radio.

“Let everyone else focus on people who won’t get along. But just focus on education and science and that’ll handle everything.”

During the 2016 Presidential Election, World Peace started a social media binge on Twitter by tweeting the hashtag #ifmettawaspresident, which were decisions he would make if he became president.

In September 2017, World Peace, a former Los Angeles Lakers forward told TMZ that President Trump needs to ignore NFL protests and refocus on stopping the violence in Chicago. World Peace also told TMZ that Trump has forgotten the promise he made to clean up Chicago after labeling the violent crime situation an “epidemic” back in June.

World Peace is also an advocate for mental health. While on Scoop B Radio, he stressed that mental health is often ignored. “Mental health is important in all communities,” World Peace told me.

“It’s important to be able to feel comfortable to come out and say you have an issue. And that’s why I’m an advocate, because I feel like if you have an issue you should be able to come out and say that.”

World Peace has been consistent in his dialogue about the President and in exercising his right to freedom of speech.

The NBA legend says Trump has forgotten the promise he made to clean up Chi-Town after labeling the violent crime situation an “epidemic” back in June.

Trump himself pointed out there were already 1,700 shootings in the Windy City in 2017 when he posted on June 30.

Trump promised to send in federal support — but Metta says he ain’t seeing the change Trump promised and he’s calling on POTUS to step up and get the job done.

For the record, officials say the number of homicides in Chicago is down 7% from 2016 … despite the fact the city just recorded it’s 500th murder of 2017 earlier this month.