DraftKings NBA DFS Lineups & Picks: Fitting Giannis, James Harden Together

There’s no tougher task on a two-game NBA slate in daily fantasy sports than trying to fit two stars in a lineup together. Often times, it makes little sense to take this approach. But other times, when the two stars find themselves in great spots, the upside and potential for the two players to break the slate make it worth trying.

Tuesday night may be one of those spots when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets taken on the Golden State Warriors. These are two Game 2 matchups of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, and both Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden find their teams down 1-0 in the series.

With Giannis and Harden listed as the only two players over $10,000 on DraftKings and two of three names (with Kevin Durant) over $9,000, fitting them together is no easy task. But it’s not impossible either.

We’re going to lay out a lineup or two which feature Antetokounmpo and Harden together, and then evaluate the reasoning behind how the structure works and why it makes sense. One thing to note is that this isn’t the only strategy I’d recommend for the two-game NBA slate. There’s a lot of talent available and many of the players are priced well, so building a well-rounded lineup makes sense.

To cover all bases, I’ll also offer a one-star lineup as well.

NBA DraftKings Lineup No. 1: The James Harden & Giannis Pairing

PG: James Harden ($10,100)

SG: Andre Iguodala ($4,700)

SF: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,000)

PF: Nikola Mirotic ($3,500)

C: Al Horford ($6,800)

G: Eric Gordon ($5,300)

F: P.J. Tucker ($4,300)

UTIL: Gordon Hayward ($5,200)

NBA DraftKings Lineup No. 2: More Harden & Giannis Antetokounmpo

PG: James Harden ($10,100)

SG: Klay Thompson ($5,900)

SF: Jaylen Brown ($4,800)

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,000)

C: Draymond Green ($6,600)

G: Terry Rozier ($4,100)

F: Marcus Morris ($4,200)

UTIL: P.J. Tucker ($4,300)

DraftKings Lineup With One Star

PG: Kyrie Irving ($8,400)

SG: James Harden ($10,100)

SF: Khris Middleton ($6,400)

PF: Al Horford ($6,800)

C: Nikola Mirotic ($3,500)

G: Eric Gordon ($5,300)

F: Gordon Hayward ($5,200)

UTIL: P.J. Tucker ($4,300)

