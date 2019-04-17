Drake Raptors: Why is the Rap Star Not in Toronto for Playoffs?

There are few bigger Toronto Raptors fans than Drake. The rap star frequently appears on the sidelines at Scotiabank Arena, including last year during the Eastern Conference playoffs versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He even has the team’s training facility named after him, as he actually has an extensive business relationship with the franchise. However, many fans are wondering: why is Drake absent from this year’s 1st round series against the Orlando Magic?

Well, he’s busy. He’s currently on his concert tour with Migos in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome. He posted a picture of the first performance there on Monday.

He also has trips planned to Antwerp in Belgium this Saturday at the Antwerp Sportpaleis, as well as a return trip to Ziggo Dome next Tuesday. He returns to the States after that, as he has a concert in Las Vegas on May 4.

The Eastern Conference 1st Round is probably too much of a diversion from his tour responsibilities, but if Toronto survives (down 1-0 but leading at halftime over Orlando), he could be back courtside for the 2nd round.