Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler Ejections Send Twitter Into A Frenzy

With 7:42 left in the third quarter, Jared Dudley of the Brooklyn Nets picked a fight with nearly the entire Sixers team after a hard foul from Joel Embiid on Jarrett Allen. Dudley First went after Embiid before Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons both came over and got in his face. Dudley didn’t back down and after a brief shoving match, went crashing into some courtside chairs with Ben Simmons in tow.

Jared Dudley vs. EVERYBODY pic.twitter.com/FIvi0NOdOJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2019

Both Butler and Dudley would be ejected for the altercation. Despite losing their elite late-game closer, the Sixers would go on to beat the Nets in a wild back and forth affair. One of the best games in recent memory and by far the most entertaining matchup of the 2019 NBA Playoffs, it remains to be seen what is in store next as the Sixers now hold a commanding three games to one series lead

Best Twitter Reactions to Jared Dudley going at Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, and Ben Simmons

Before the altercation, Dudley had been putting on an epic trolling performance on Simmons. Mocking him and instigating whenever he had the chance. Following that up with chirps from his phone from the locker room would only be fitting at this point.

if Jared Dudley starts @'ing Ben Simmons from the locker room while this game finishes it's a hall-of-fame troll performance — Jared Wobley (@WorldWideWob) April 20, 2019

Jared Dudley did his job, have to appreciate the fact that he was able to take Butler down with him.

Jared Dudley leaving the court realizing that Jimmy Butler got ejected too. pic.twitter.com/xPxLkUYKlA — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 20, 2019

Every friend group does need a Jared Dudley. Just look at how jacked up the Nets have been playing since the ejection!

every friend group needs a jared dudley — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 20, 2019

I don’t think Stephen A was a big fan of the call here. Just a hunch…

Now THAT’s Bull$&@$! Go ahead and give flagrants to both @JoelEmbiid and @JaredDudley619. Although I hate how soft these rules are, the rules are what they are. But there’s no way @JimmyButler should’ve been ejected. These are the @NBA Playoffs, damnit! No fists were thrown.#Damn — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 20, 2019

Sean Marks sent Jared Dudley out there tonight on a mission to get one of Philadelphia’s star players ejected. This only confirms the theory.

Sean Marks just gave Jared Dudley a massive high-five as he exists the court. I LOVE MY GM AND I LOVE JARED DUDLEY. — Christopher Lavinio (@ChrisLavinio) April 20, 2019

What a legend indeed. An all-time pest performance from Dudley, cementing himself as one of the true playoff foils.

Jared Dudley did his job what a legend — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) April 20, 2019

I know Jimmy, you fell victim to the oldest trick in the books. You win some, you lose some.

When u realize u just let Jared Dudley get you kicked out of an important playoff game. pic.twitter.com/xPNaYaJOIh — pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) April 20, 2019

It isn’t the rivalry the NBA deserved but it is the rivalry the NBA needed.