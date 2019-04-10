Dwyane Wade’s Son, Zion, Gets Family’s Praise After Pride Appearance



Dwyane Wade has garnered attention for his upcoming retirement, but the NBA star turned the spotlight to his son, Zion, after he attended a gay Pride festival in Miami. Dwyane took to Instagram to praise his son for being at Pride. The NBA star posted a photo of Zion along with his wife, Gabrielle Union, attending the Miami Beach Pride parade on Sunday, April 7.

Dwayne Wade and Gabby Union supporting young Zion at Miami Pride is so beautiful, I could cry. I can’t imagine having had this type of support as a kid (or even young adult). Amazing example of living in and showing unconditional love 💕 pic.twitter.com/2cT8Ow6kik — Câmi Thomas (@CamiCruzThomas) April 7, 2019

“We support each other with Pride!” Dwyane posted, per HuffPost.

The NBA star noted his son had his own “cheering section” in another post.

“Zion had his [own] cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile kid!” Dwyane posted along with another photo.

Dwyane is the father of four kids: Zaire, Xavier, Zion and Kaavia. Dwyane’s oldest son, Zaire, also attended the parade and posted a photo with his brother. Zaire also reposted a recent comment on their relationship via an Instagram story.



“Love you bro, no matter what. Gotcha back, kid. Support gang!” Zaire posted, per Miami Herald.

Dwyane Wade’s Son, Zion, Attended Pride Event With Gabrielle Union & Brother, Zaire

The Miami Herald provided more details about Dwayne’s family attending the event.

The Miami Beach Pride parade had some celebrity attendees on Sunday. Seen at the always festive, annual event along Ocean Drive: Movie/TV star Gabrielle Union, who was with her and Dwyane Wade’s baby daughter Kaavia, and her two stepsons, Zion and Zaire Wade. On Union’s Instagram Stories, you could see various pictures of the colorful event (her husband was in Toronto playing the Raptors, but also posted pics).

According to Good Morning America, Gabrielle and Zion danced to a Bruno Mars song during a video posted by Dwyane’s wife on an Instagram story.

In a series of Instagram Live videos, captured by The Shade Room, Union shared photos and videos of herself, Zion, his older brother Zaire and her new baby Kaavia, who all attended the annual Gay Pride celebration. Union and Zion were also seen on top of one of the floats in the parade as the rest of the family followed on foot. In one of Union’s Instagram (IG) Stories, we see her and Zion jamming out to Bruno Mars’ “Finesse.”

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Welcomed Their New Daughter, Kaavia, in November of 2018

Dwyane and Gabrielle welcomed their new daughter, Kaavia, via a surrogate in November of 2018, per Good Morning America.

“A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!” Gabrielle posted on Instagram on November 8, 2018.

Kaavia made an appearance as her dad played his final NBA home game in Miami.