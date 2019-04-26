After an interesting day one of the NFL draft for the New York Giants, they don’t have much skin in the game heading into day two. With only one singular pick in the second and third rounds combined, the Giants will likely be a bit quieter compared to their questionable activity last night. However, as Dave Gettleman showed last night, you can never rule him out to make a splash.

This begs the question, just when do the New York Giants pick in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft?

Giants NFL Draft Picks: When Does New York Select in 2nd & 3rd Rounds?

Round 3, Pick 95

Giants NFL Draft Biggest Needs

With two first round picks to start and a number of gaping holes on both sides of the football, the Giants reached to grab Duke QB Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick, much to the dismay of Giants fans around the world. Jones had previously been projected to go much later in the first round and had been a name thrown around for the Giants to possibly take with their 17th pick. As a result, they ended up taking star Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence with their second first rounder.

However, the Giants wouldn’t be done just yet and traded a second, fourth, and fifth round pick to move up to the 30th overall pick where they would draft Georgia DB Deandre Baker. This pick turned heads as most analysts felt that Greedy Williams, the aggressive man coverage corner out of LSU looked to be a much better fit for the defense.

Either way, the Giants at least attempted to fill in their biggest needs, at QB, DB, and the line. While they don’t have much draft capital left to be aggressive on day two, expect them to go hunting for some offensive linemen. With Eli Manning seemingly in position for at least another 2-3 years before Jones is ready to play, the Giants need to keep their aging star upright. They’ve struggled mightily over the past few seasons to build a consistent offensive line and their offensive production has come to a screeching halt as a result.

The Giants did help address the defensive line by grabbing Lawrence but they also need edge rushers to help get after the quarterback and lighten the load on their depleted secondary. Now that they’ve added another piece to their secondary, if the Giants look to add another piece on the defensive side of the football, expect it to come in the form of an edge rusher.