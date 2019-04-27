Giants NFL Draft Picks 2019: When Does New York Select on Day 3?

The New York Giants were relatively quiet on day two of the NFL Draft, only owning a single third round pick. However, turning our attention to day three, the Giants have six more picks to help fill out their roster. While day two might have been a bit slow for the Giants, their day one splash made quite a few headlines. After taking a surprise in Daniel Jones with their first pick and grabbing Dexter Lawrence at 17, the Giants moved back up into the first round to grab Deandre Baker.

After an exciting day followed by a slow day, Giants fans are wondering just what exactly is in store come day three.

Giants NFL Draft Picks: When Does New York Select on Day 3?

Round 4, Pick 108 – Julian Love, CB Notre Dame

Round 5, Pick 133

Round 5, Pick 171

Round 6, Pick 180

Round 7, Pick 232

Round 7, Pick 245

Giants NFL Draft Biggest Needs

Outside of going Jones with their first pick, every other pick has gone towards reinforcing what was one of the worst defensive teams in the nation. Starting off with Lawrence and Baker at nose tackle and DB, the Giants added edge rusher Oshane Ximines to the mix in the third round.

The Giants still could use help on the defensive side but might want to turn their attention towards helping to solidify the offensive line. With Saquon Barkley able to shoulder a huge portion of the load offensively, the Giants need to make sure they’re giving the superstar running back every chance to succeed.

Despite getting Golden Tate to help fill the void left by Odell Beckham, the Giants could still use a bit of help on that front as well. While it is unlikely they uncover the next Beckham this deep in the draft, they can certainly still find useful receivers who can come in and contribute immediately. While the offensive line and keeping Eli/Saquon upright is the biggest need, giving them supplementary playmakers to lighten the load is right up there with it.