Hakeem Butler NFL Draft 2019: Latest Mocks, Projections & Best Fits

Former Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler is one of the top prospects remaining heading into the third and final day of the 2019 NFL Draft. While it was somewhat surprising to many that he didn’t get picked in round two or three, it’s likely someone in the fourth round is going to get a steal in Butler.

The former Cyclones pass-catcher stands 6-foot-6 and has a great mixture of size and speed which should help his success potentially translate to the NFL level. He totaled 60 receptions for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns over 13 games in 2018. Butler also averaged an impressive 22.0 yards per reception and wrapped up his collegiate career by catching 110 passes for 2,149 yards and 18 touchdowns.

We’re going to take a look at the latest mock drafts and projections for Butler, along with the best team fits and possible landing spots.

Hakeem Butler NFL Draft Projections & Latest Mocks

A perfect example of how surprising Butler’s fall has been thus far is where he was listed on a few of the various mock drafts. One which stands out is the final breakdown Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller put together, as he projected Butler as the No. 46 overall pick (second round) and heading to the Washington Redskins.

R.J. White of CBS Sports didn’t have Butler pegged quite as high but did expect him to be off the board prior to the end of Friday’s third round. His mock draft listed Butler as the No. 66 pick in the third round and heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Even more eye-opening than any mock is where Butler landed on a few NFL draft big boards just prior to Thursday night. The Draft Network’s final big board which featured the 300 best players available, pegged the Iowa State standout as the No. 28 prospect in the draft, just two spots behind No. 1 pick Kyler Murray.

Hakeem Butler’s NFL Draft Fits: Vikings, Jets Among Best

While a number of teams in the fourth round could have an interest, there’s a strong possibility that someone could trade up to select a player with the upside Butler possesses. With that said, there are quite a few intriguing wide receivers left on the board, but the Minnesota Vikings could look to target him potentially.

Minnesota currently has Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, but Butler would be an excellent piece to pair with them and another weapon for Kirk Cousins. The Vikings select No. 18 in the fourth round (120 overall), so there’s a chance they’d have to swing a trade to move up if they want Butler.

Along with the Vikings, the New York Jets could look to add a wide receiver very early on the final day. They hold the third pick in the fourth round (No. 105 overall), and both the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, who pick ahead of them, have already selected wideouts. That doesn’t mean they won’t consider another, but it certainly helps the Jets’ case.

A few other teams worth keeping an eye on are the Oakland Raiders, who pick No. 4 and 7 in the round. The Dallas Cowboys could also have an interest, but they hold the No. 26 selection, so it’d be surprising if they didn’t have to look into trading up for Butler.

