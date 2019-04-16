Rockets’ James Harden Could Be Better Than Dwyane Wade Says FS1 Analyst

James Harden, the NBA’s reigning MVP could repeat as the NBA’s MVP again this season.

In 78 games, Harden averaged 36.1 points, 6.6rebounds and 7.5 assists for a 53-29 Rockets team that finished in fourth in the NBA’s Western Conference.

While Harden finshed with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists in the Rockets’ 122-90 victory over the Utah Jazz, Houston’s supporting cast was just as impressive.

If you’re keeping track at home, each Rockets starter scored at least 10 points in the victory.

Check the line: Eric Gordon had 17 points, Clint Capela scored 16 points, Chris Paul added 14 and P.J. Tucker chipped in 11 of his own.

Harden’s DNA on the Houston Rockets is uncanny.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, FS1’s Chris Broussard told me that he believes that Harden is chasing Dwyane Wade on the NBA’s all-time NBA shooting guard list. Broussard says, Harden may actually do it, too!

Check out our Q&A via the Scoop B Radio Podcast below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you consider the top three guards in the NBA, do you include James Harden and Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook-

Chris Broussard: The top three guards?

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Well the top five guards in the NBA, you include Harden.

Chris Broussard: Oh, how could you not? I mean, yeah, that dude is going to be an MVP again, barring injury or some serious dropoff from him or the team. So he has to be, I mean, he’s a top five player. So yeah, he’s definitely, I mean, yeah, is he a true point guard? No, but I look at him more as a guard, and I think, when you look at historic rankings, I would tend to put him out in the two guard rankings, where I think you can argue, I mean, he might be moving ahead of Dwyane Wade, obviously Wade won the championship back with Shaq in Miami, so you know, a lot of people would give him the edge over Harden. I think Wade is the fourth best shooting guard of all time behind Jordan, Kobe, and Jerry West, in that order, but I think Harden is right there, challenging him. If Harden can perform well in the playoffs, then-

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You were saying that you rank Dwyane Wade as the fourth best shooting guard of all time behind Jordan, Kobe, and Jerry West?

Chris Broussard: Yes. Yes.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: And you said Harden will be up there?

Chris Broussard: Harden’s chasing Wade, Harden’s right there on Wade’s tail, he’s gotta perform at his best in the postseason and in the most important postseason games, and certainly, you know, you’d like to see him win a championship. If he does that, he would pass Wade, but certainly, if he did it as a leader of the team and the main guy and it wasn’t a super team, but yeah, I’d probably rank him in the two guard rankings, when it’s all said and done.