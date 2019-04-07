Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver High School Stats & Accolades

Coming out of high school, Jarrett Culver was far from a highly touted recruit. Ranked just a three-star recruit according to ESPN, Culver didn’t command too much attention despite posting some incredible scoring seasons at Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas.

Jarrett Culver High School Stats & Accolades

Despite not making the varsity team his freshman year, Jarrett Culver cracked the squad his sophomore season and after a year of seasoning would experience a breakout Junior season. In the Mustang’s 2015-2016 season, Culver averaged 20 points per game to go along with six rebounds and would go on to lead the Mustangs to the Texas Class 6A semifinals.

Although Culver wouldn’t be able to will his team to another deep run in the loaded Texas state tournament, he did up his scoring average to 30 points per game his senior year. Despite possessing great size and a natural ability to score the ball, most programs were low on Culver as he burst onto the scene seemingly out of nowhere. In fact, according to the ESPN+ scouting report on Culver, the only weakness he possessed was simply adding more muscle to his frame.

Speaking of Culver busting onto the scene, he was a relative unknown until his performance in the Nike EYBL circuit. In 2016, Culver posted a stellar 18.3 points per game and 5 rebounds per game among some of the nation’s best talent. That was in April and by November, Culver had signed his letter of intent to Texas Tech, forgoing Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, TCU and Oklahoma State – who were all also interested.

Jarrett Culver’s Extraordinary March Madness Run with Texas Tech

After closing out his Big 12 tournament performance with monster 31 and 26 point outings, Culver continued his hot streak heading into the NCAA tournament. In his first matchup, Culver posted a very solid 29/8/7 stat line despite shooting 0-6 behind the three-point line as Texas Tech steamrolled Northern Kentucky.

Following the win over Northern Kentucky, Culver struggled from the field but made a massive impact in other areas of the game. Despite only scoring 16 points on 17 shots, Culver poured in 10 rebounds and five assists on top of three blocks and two steals against Buffalo. One of the most underrated teams in the nation, the manhandling of the Bills opened some eyes regarding both Culver and Texas Tech.

Against the tough defense of Michigan, Culver also “relatively” struggled as he put up just 22 points. However, his biggest impact came on the defensive end where he accounted for three steals and helped to limit a very good Michigan team to just 44 points.

Finally, in his most recent matchup against Gonzaga, Culver was once again locked up for the majority of the game against the top-seeded Bulldogs. However, he would also make a major impact on the defensive end and came up with a number of monster baskets late to help will the Red Raiders into the Final Four.