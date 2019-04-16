Jerry Rowland Dead: Akron Coach Who Taught Lebron Dies

Jerry Rowland, a legend in Akron youth sports, has died. He was 69 years old. Rowland’s death was confirmed in a tweet from LeBron James. James tweeted on April 16, “Straight Up! AKRON legend man! Always looked out for me when I was a youngin walking the streets looking for a place to hoop. May You Rest in Paradise Jerry Row! 🙏🏾.”

A 2016 ABC Cleveland report on LeBron, in the midst of his return to Cleveland, referred to Rowland as an “Akron recreation supervisor” who had known LeBron since 1993. Rowland said of LeBron at the time, “It’s easier for him to let Love and Kyrie develop their game because his game is there.”

Hey LBJ, let's pray for JRow family my brother, he is a Akron legend, friend and mentor to alot of us that grew up in Akron, he is Ed Davis Community Center… R.I.P. JERRY ROWLAND pic.twitter.com/AsTueUDtPc — Charles S. Moore (@mobounce40) April 16, 2019

For over 40 years, Rowland was a coach at the Ed Davis Community Center along Perkins Park Drive on Akron’s west side. Rowland was also a contractor with Cardinal Environment. The New York Times reported in September 2009 that LeBron first played on the court at the Ed Davis against one of his best friends, Little Dru aka Dru Joyce III. LeBron wrote in an essay for Vanity Fair that it was at the Ed Davis center where LeBron was first discovered by Joyce III’s father, Dru Joyce Jr.

Another of the Ed Davis coaches, Aaron Henry, was interviewed by Fox Cleveland after LeBron won his second NBA championship with the Miami Heat in 2013. Henry said, “With all the pressure he has on him, all the eyes, the naysayers, the backers, that’s a lot of pressure and that young man has handled it well. He’s very down to earth.”

Ed Davis lost 44 years of service today. If the world only knew this powerful Akron,OH 🏀Icon Jerry Rowland. Ran tough with @NBA All Star Gus Johnson. A true man of service for his community!#RIHLegend pic.twitter.com/YlMmJIJtDw — ladiesfirstakron (@ladies1stakron) April 16, 2019

In November 2013, Rowland was inducted as a player into the Buchtel High School Sports Hall of Fame.

One of Rowland’s nephews wrote in tribute to his uncle, “Rest heavenly to the legend Jerry Rowland! Unc was a great man, great mentor, and great example! Glad i was able to build w/you so much since I’ve been home.” While another tribute said, “Aye they gotta rename Ed Davis to jerry Rowland community center .. it’s only right .. Rest In Peace 🙏🏽.”

