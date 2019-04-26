WATCH: Josh Allen Walks Out With Son After Jaguars Draft Him

Josh Allen heard the good news he was expecting Thursday night, as the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft. The former rush linebacker at Kentucky became the first Wildcat since Bud Depree in 2015 to be taken in the 1st round.

On top of this, Allen brought his son onto the stage to accept his No. 1 jersey from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The #7 overall NFL Draft pick is my client Josh Allen. #eatwellperformwell congrats!! @JoshAllen41_ and his son 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1963FdcY1t — EatWellPerformWell® (@JulesHindman) April 26, 2019

His son’s name is Wesley, who was born before his junior season at Kentucky. He was considered “part of his suit” that he’s wearing in Nashville at the moment and was a huge reason Allen returned for his senior season in Lexington last fall.

He accounted for 220 tackles, 42 TFLs and 31.5 sacks in his Kentucky career. He joins former 1st-round draft pick Myles Jack in a hyper-athletic linebacking corps in Jacksonville.