Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Giants, Dolphins & Chargers Among Suitors

With the Arizona Cardinals expected to draft Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick, trade rumors continue to swirl around quarterback Josh Rosen. The Cardinals are just one year removed from trading up to draft Rosen, but it looks like Arizona is prepared to move in a new direction under coach Kliff Kingsbury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on his podcast that the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Chargers are the top-three suitors to trade for Rosen.

I think there are three primary options on Josh Rosen: New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers…If two of those teams get in on him, then it might wind up being a one [first-round draft pick] on Josh Rosen. If there’s only one team, maybe it’s a two [second-round pick]. When you look at Josh Rosen, the thing that I think people have to remember is, not only is it the talent but it’s the salary…If you look at Josh Rosen’s contract in this particular case, you got a guy that’s supposed to make $1.2 million this year. $1.9 million next year. $2.9 million the year after and then the fifth-year option…You are getting a contract where the Cardinals paid him the bonus money up front.

Unless two teams get into a bidding war, all indications are a team is likely to trade for Rosen without giving up a first-round pick. ESPN’s John Clayton expects Rosen to be traded before the season begins.

“It’s very uncomfortable for Josh Rosen and it’s a very uncomfortable QB room,” Clayton told 96.9 The Game. “The trade won’t come before the draft but ultimately I can’t see Josh Rosen on this team this year.”

Redskins Reportedly Are Not Interested in Josh Rosen

The Redskins are not one of the teams expected to make a run at Rosen. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Redskins are out on Rosen.

“As for the rumors about a Josh Rosen trade, I was told Washington does not have any plans to trade with the Cardinals per sources. It was also brought to attention that Arizona could keep Josh Rosen on the roster and trade him later in the summer if they go Murray,” Russini tweeted.

Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Noted Josh Rosen Was a “Top 10 Pick For a Reason”

The Cardinals are in an interesting position as they continue to talk up Rosen to the media. Arizona does not want to lose trade leverage, but if Rosen was so enticing would the Cardinals be drafting a new quarterback? Kingsbury continues to emphasize Rosen’s strengths.

“Yeah, I think Josh has done everything humanly possible to show what type of quarterback he is, what type of competitor he is,” Kingsbury explained to AZ Central. “I’ve said it all along, I couldn’t be more impressed with his approach. He’s a great player. I mean, he was a Top 10 pick for a reason. You see it out there how cerebral he is, how quickly he’s picked up our system. I was really impressed with his execution today.”