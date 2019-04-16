Chiefs Schedule 2019: Confirmed Matchups, Opponents & Updated Leaks

With the 2019 NFL schedule set to be revealed on Wednesday, April 17, it hasn’t stopped the leaks of upcoming matchups to be revealed. And over the span of the days and hours before the official release, there are going to be a number of leaks which come to light, with a lot of attention on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes and company are coming off a superb season in which they were one win shy of a Super Bowl appearance, and are bound to draw a ton of national TV attention. In turn, this should lead to multiple primetime and nationally televised matchups on their 2019 schedule.
While we know who the Chiefs will face this season, the schedule itself will be the talking point over the next few days. We’re going to take a look at Kansas City’s known opponents and then breakdown any leaks which have come to light already.
Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Opponents & Matchups
The list of opponents for all NFL teams was revealed at the end of last season, and the team’s official website detailed which games are at home and which are on the road. Here’s a look at who the Chiefs will face this year.
Home
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Oakland Raiders
- Baltimore Ravens
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Minnesota Vikings
Road
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers*
- Oakland Raiders
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New England Patriots
- Tennessee Titans
*The Chiefs road game against the Chargers will be played in Mexico City.
Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Schedule & Updated Leaks
Note: These have not been confirmed unless otherwise noted. Location of the report revealed next to each game.
TNF= Thursday Night Football
SNF= Sunday Night Football
MNF= Monday Night Football
- Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots (NFL Schedule Leaks) – SNF
- Week 2: TBD
- Week 3: TBD
- Week 4: TBD
- Week 5: TBD
- Week 6: TBD
- Week 7: TBD
- Week 8: TBD
- Week 9: TBD
- Week 10: TBD
- Week 11: TBD
- Week 12: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Ben Isaacs of The Week Junior)
- Week 13: TBD
- Week 14: TBD
- Week 15: TBD
- Week 16: TBD
- Week 17: TBD
