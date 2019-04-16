Chiefs Schedule 2019: Confirmed Matchups, Opponents & Updated Leaks

With the 2019 NFL schedule set to be revealed on Wednesday, April 17, it hasn’t stopped the leaks of upcoming matchups to be revealed. And over the span of the days and hours before the official release, there are going to be a number of leaks which come to light, with a lot of attention on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and company are coming off a superb season in which they were one win shy of a Super Bowl appearance, and are bound to draw a ton of national TV attention. In turn, this should lead to multiple primetime and nationally televised matchups on their 2019 schedule.

While we know who the Chiefs will face this season, the schedule itself will be the talking point over the next few days. We’re going to take a look at Kansas City’s known opponents and then breakdown any leaks which have come to light already.

Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Opponents & Matchups

The list of opponents for all NFL teams was revealed at the end of last season, and the team’s official website detailed which games are at home and which are on the road. Here’s a look at who the Chiefs will face this year.

Home

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Oakland Raiders

Baltimore Ravens

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings

Road

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers*

Oakland Raiders

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans

*The Chiefs road game against the Chargers will be played in Mexico City.

Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Schedule & Updated Leaks

Note: These have not been confirmed unless otherwise noted. Location of the report revealed next to each game.

TNF= Thursday Night Football

SNF= Sunday Night Football

MNF= Monday Night Football

Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots (NFL Schedule Leaks) – SNF

Week 2: TBD

Week 3: TBD

Week 4: TBD

Week 5: TBD

Week 6: TBD

Week 7: TBD

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: TBD

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Ben Isaacs of The Week Junior)

Week 13: TBD

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: TBD

Week 16: TBD

Week 17: TBD

