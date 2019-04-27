Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl Towns Will Request Trade Says Twitter Report

Minnesota Timberwolves All Star, Karl Towns will request a trade this summer, according to popular Twitter rumor page, Igotsources.

During a Q&A with followers, one Twitter user asked Igotsources whether there will be any moves this summer that will shock everyone.

According to the account: Karl Anthony Towns will surprise many.

Yes KAT will request a trade https://t.co/KqSbcv536C — MR. UNTOUCHABLE (@IGotSources) April 16, 2019

No other networks or publications have corroborated on this report.

The first pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, Towns has a solid back to the basket game, a consistent face-up jumper, a 3-point shot and a slick dribble.

Per Clutchpoints: The Timberwolves big man is posting career-highs in rebounding (12.5), assists (3.3), and steals per game (0.9) — all while remaining a force at both ends of the court and still growing into the superstar the franchise expects him to blossom into after doling out a hefty extension this past summer.

Note: Towns is NO JOKE from downtown! The big man hit above a 40 percent clip for the second straight season, being a whisker shy of a 40 percent career shooter through his four-year career in the league.

NBA writer, Bruno Manrique said it best in one of his recent columns via Clutchpoints: There is hardly anyone in the league just as lethal from distance as they are from the low-block and Towns sweetly mixes brutal strength at the offensive end with a feathery-smooth jumper from all spots outside the arc.

The Wolves won’t make the NBA Playoffs this season. Last season, the Wolves lost 4-1 in round one of last year’s NBA Playoffs to a Houston Rockets team that eventually made it to the Western Conference Finals.

Towns would finish the series averaging 15 points and 13 rebounds.

It’s all about growth for Towns and one of his mentors is in his corner: Kevin Garnett.

“He’s the future,” Kevin Garnett told me via ScoopB.com.

Last summer, Towns’ father, Karl Towns, Sr.told the Scoop B Radio Podcast that the best thing that happened to his son was Kevin Garnett because, “Garnett taught Karl how to be a pro.”

For that, Garnett is pleased. “It’s dope, it’s dope,” said Garnett.

Kevin Garnett was very instrumental to Towns’ growth during his first year in the NBA. “He continuously told me to be patient,” Towns told me via Basketball Society Online.