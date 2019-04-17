Damian Lillard Girlfriend: What’s His Status with Kay’La Hanson?

Damian Lillard has been dating his girlfriend Kay’La Hanson ever since the two met at Weber State. While he was starring for the Ogden, Utah based university from 2008-12, Kay’la was a pre-med student, according to Heightline.

She hails from Las Vegas originally, where she attended Legacy High School before attending Weber State. It’s unclear whether or not she finished her degree. Meanwhile, Lillard was born in Oakland (Calif.), but the couple now lives in Portland as Damian stars for the Trail Blazers.

The pair are still together over a decade later, but they are still considered just boyfriend and girlfriend. Let’s take a look at their dating history, which shows the two in a deep, committed partnership.

Most of the evidence of their relationship comes from Kay’La’s Instagram, which posts several pictures of her supporting Damian at various Trail Blazers events. She was with him at the NBA Draft in 2012 in Newark when he was drafted by Portland with the No. 6 overall pick.

More recently, she posted a picture of her watching him at a Portland practice on February 9.

In addition to her publicly supporting him, she is the mother of his son, a baby boy named Damian, Jr. The birth caused him to miss a game against Memphis last March, only one game removed from a 41-point outburst against the Pelicans.

When he found out about the news, Kay’la left one message for him, per Joe Freeman of Oregon Live.

Damian Lillard said he found out his girlfriend was in labor after the game, when there was a message waiting for him: “Get home.”

“I’m excited,” he said, wearing a big grin. “Been waiting.”

“It was a long labor, but it was a great experience,” Lillard said to Kerry Eggers afterward. “There’s a certain level of worry any time you have a child born, and also for my girlfriend. He was born healthy, and she got through it healthy as well. It’s a lot off my shoulders.” … Asked for the feeling after the baby was born, Damian said, “I don’t think there’s really any way to describe it. It’s a different level of excitement. It was my son, looking into my eyes.”

Another factor cementing the couple’s commitment to one another? Their Portland home is surrounded by immediate family, per the Portland Tribune.

Lillard cherishes the privacy he gets while living in the Portland area, along with the many friends he has made during his seven years as a Blazer. Many of Lillard’s extended family make Portland home now, including his mother, Gina Johnson, and siblings Houston Lillard III (32) and Lanae Lillard (21). It’s part of what makes Lillard comfortable living in Portland and staying with the Blazers as they chase the ultimate prize — an NBA championship.

This just goes to further demonstrate how enmeshed Damian and Kay’La are. In short, while Damian may refer to Kay’La as his girlfriend, she is no ordinary girlfriend.

While the title may not be official, the two act like partners.