Kelvin Harmon NFL Draft: Best Fits for NC State WR During Day 3 Slide

The 2019 NFL Draft has featured a number of surprising picks through each of the three days of action, but one name who’s stood out is NC State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon. The former Wolfpack pass-catcher, who was the go-to target for Ryan Finley, was expected to be a day two pick by many and potentially come off the board in either round two or three.

Harmon surprisingly slid to day three and the selections rolled in all the way into round six with the talented pass-catcher still on the board. The slide has to be disappointing, but there are a number of NFL teams who have a major need at the position, so he should come off the board soon enough.

Fortunately, Harmon’s NFL draft slide did end during the sixth round.

Kelvin Harmon NFL Draft Fits: Redskins End WR’s Slide

Among the best fits for Harmon, it was hard not to like the idea of him joining the Green Bay Packers and playing with Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lost Randall Cobb in NFL free agency and obviously parted ways with Jordy Nelson prior to last year. It’s been expected by many that Green Bay would select a receiver in one of the first few rounds, but they opted to go multiple other directions, including adding former Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams.

Another team that was worth watching had to be the Minnesota Vikings. While Kirk Cousins has both Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs to throw to, adding Harmon as a late-round pick with tremendous upside would have been a great move. Aside from picking a tight end (Irv Smith Jr. in round two) and running back (Alexander Mattison in round three), it’s been all defense or offensive line help through six rounds for the Vikings.

The Washington Redskins were a great fit as well, and they finally decided to make the move and add Harmon with the No. 206 pick in the sixth round. Harmon becomes the second wide receiver the Redskins selected in the 2019 draft after picking former Ohio State playmaker Terry McLaurin in the third round.

Harmon will now join an intriguing draft class from Washington which features a number of big-name prospects such as quarterback Dwayne Haskins, defensive end Montez Sweat and running back Bryce Love.

