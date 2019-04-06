Despite playing in just 23 games at the NBA level and being on a two-way contract, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Alex Caruso tied Celtics super-prospect Jayson Tatum for an unlikely season feat. While Tatum has played in 54 more games so far on the year, the unheralded prospect now has the same amount of 30 point games during the 2018-2019 season.

Known more for his rabid defense and unselfish play on the offensive end, Caruso has been tasked with taking more of an active role with the majority of the Lakers either resting or out with injury. Most importantly, since Caruso was brought up to the NBA squad for good, he has hit a whopping 48.5% from deep in March and 50% in April.

Lakers’ Alex Caruso Ties Jayson Tatum With Unlikely Season Feat

On the back of his 32 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal, Caruso tied Jayson Tatum for 30 point scoring outings on the season with one apiece. While there is no doubt that Tatum is by far the better prospect, the fact that Caruso has been able to offer significant minutes at basketball’s highest level is promising for the Lakers moving forward.

While Caruso wasn’t the most effective three-point shooter in the G-League this season, the increased floor spacing of the NBA seems to be doing wonders for his offensive game as he has shown the ability to attack the rim effectively, keeping defenders guessing and honest.

Should Alex Caruso be the Lakers’ Backup Point Guard in 2019-2020?

At this point, given the roster shakeup anticipated in the 2019 offseason, it would make sense to bring back Caruso to play back up to Lonzo Ball. While I love Rajon Rondo and this he is the perfect fit for the team, Caruso is a cheaper option and if the team is looking to land at least one more max player, they need to trim salary wherever they can.

More importantly, Caruso’s two-way effectiveness fits the Lakers style of play perfectly and pairing him with Lonzo means that there is always a solid defender at the point. While it is unrealistic to expect Caruso to stay this hot through an entire year, he plays with infectious energy and is adept at impacting games outside of the scouting column.

Caruso’s strong play will almost certainly land him a roster spot next season but it remains to be seen just what role he winds up playing in. Given the fact that the Lakers could look like an entirely different basketball team by the time next year rolls around, time will only tell what is in store for the promising G-League feel-good story.