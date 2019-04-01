Lakers’ LeBron James Can Eclipse Michael Jordan Says NBA Champion

In the era of comparison, Michael Jordan and LeBron James is all everyone is talking about.

So who is better?

“LeBron is on a Magic Johnson type of level,” retired NBA champion and TNT analyst, Steve Smith tells me.

“Kobe was the closest thing we seen since Jordan. Kobe and Jordan played alike and had the same mentality.”

That’s a true spoken word from a man with an accomplished career in his own right. The Miami Heat’s fifth pick in the 1991 NBA Draft, Smith, also an Olympion gold medalist, played a vital role for the San Antonio Spurs when they were crowned NBA Champions in 2003 and beat the-then New Jersey Nets in six games.

From Smith’s perspective, LeBron James is in his own lane.

What makes LeBron special is what Jordan did the best, which is score,” Smith told me.

“LeBron has the chance to eclipse Jordan, for a guy who was looked at as a pass-first.”

Smith’s line of thinking is similar to NBA Hall of Famer, Grant Hill. “I think LeBron is probably closest to it,” retired NBA player, Hill told me.

“Michael was interesting. We’re always comparing to see who’s going to be next to fill in shoes of greatness. With Michael, Kobe was the closest in terms of similarities in how they play, but I think in terms of everything Michael accomplished in his day, how he dominated, I don’t think we’ll see it again. I still think the league is in great hands, great players, but I think Michael was once in a lifetime.”

Ironically, some could argue that LeBron James plays a lot like Grant Hill in his prime.

“I think the way we approach the game, the versatility, the role, leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists were similar,” Hill told me.

“We’re big guys handling the ball, point forward, impacting the game in a number of ways. Even though he’s done it for a longer period of time, I do see some similarities.”

Hill says LeBron admires his game. “He told me he watched and took from my game,” Hill told me.

“And I’m grateful to hear that coming from one of the best to ever do it.”

As for Steve Smith’s assessment, he breaks down LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant with a bit of a twist: “The longevity of what LeBron has had, I think Jordan’s the best wing guy,” he told me.

“Then you have the LeBron and Kobe’s of the world. Kareem is in the conversation for the best ever.”