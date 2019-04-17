WATCH: Lillard and Westbrook Start Near Brawl In Thunder vs Blazers Showdown

In game two of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers playoff showdown, things got a little chippy between Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook. Despite the Thunder jumping out to an early first-half lead, Lillard and the Trail Blazers closed the gap late in the first half. During their push, Lillard poked a ball free from Westbrook which led to the two getting a little testy with 2:43 left to go in the half.

Fight Breaks Out Between Lillard and Westbrook in NBA Playoff Showdown

Arguably the best part of the entire ordeal is the fact that, per usual, Steven Adams got right into the mix and immediately assumed his role as gentle giant/peacemaker. While the rest of the team sprints over, Adams calmly walks over to the scrum before gently removing Lillard and then simply cornering the four remaining Blazers and instructing them to walk away – to which they listen. Just another example of grown men in the NBA wanting absolutely NOTHING to do with the New Zealand monster.

