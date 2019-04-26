Lakers: Jason Kidd’s Son Sounds off on Lonzo Ball Comparisons to His Dad

NBA Hall of Famer, Jason Kidd is one of the NBA’s greatest point guards.

Kidd impacted the game without being a big scorer and had a knack for making others around him better.

That said, many have compared his style of play to Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball.

“It’s a great compliment,” Kidd once told the Los Angeles Times.

“But everybody is different at the end of the day. There’s always comparisons of the great players in this league. Of Magic [Johnson], Michael [Jordan], Larry [Bird]. There’s always guys who come before for these young players to be compared to. It’s a great compliment. We’ll see.”

Kidd was a human triple double machine during his career and he turned the then – New Jersey Nets into contenders.

Luke Walton gone in LA? If Walton were fired, Mark Jackson is a likely candidate. So is Jason Kidd. I asked a credible league source this afternoon whether they thought Kidd would be a good fit. They told me: "it would be great" and "anything is possible." pic.twitter.com/IQHRCBDKWD — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) November 2, 2018

Jason Kidd’s son, T.J. Kidd was a fixture at Nets games during the team’s New Jersey days at Continental Airlines Arena and Izod Center.

Now enrolled in college at a Los Angeles-area college and is still connected to the game.

Million dollar question: Does Lonzo Ball play like J-Kidd?

“I believe that Lonzo is a great basketball player,” TJ Kidd told me by phone.

“High basketball I.Q,. great passer. He has without a doubt the potential to be great and do great things in the NBA. I think there are some similarities between the two. But I think at the same time, they’re playing in two different eras.”

TJ’s father, Jason, is in contention with Ty Lue and Monty Williams to potentially become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

📍 On Jason Kidd, Lakers: My Source saw your tweet and just texted me and said: “LeBron always wanted to play with J-Kidd. This would probably be the next best thing to that. Anything is possible in this league.” https://t.co/rQAQqJpjiM — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) November 2, 2018

Per ESPN earlier this week: Jason Kidd interviewed for the Los Angeles Lakers’ head-coaching vacancy Monday, multiple sources told ESPN.

Kidd becomes the third candidate to meet with the Lakers, following Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, who both interviewed last week. Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard is also scheduled to interview for the job, sources told ESPN, and Williams and Lue are expected to have follow-up Kidd’s interview was with general manager Rob Pelinka and team executive Kurt Rambis and was conducted at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo, California. The interview with the Hall of Fame point guard lasted for several hours, sources told ESPN.

Jason Kidd has a relationship with Lakers All-Star, LeBron James dating back to their playing days.

Kidd compiled a 139–152 record in his 291 games coached in Milwaukee before he was fired last season.

Before Milwaukee, Kidd led the Brooklyn Nets to a 44-38 record and a second-round appearance in the NBA Playoffs.