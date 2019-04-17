Rams Schedule 2019: Matchups, Preview & Outlook

Los Angeles didn’t even have an NFL team 4 years ago. Last season, not only did both the Rams and Chargers make the playoffs, the former seized the NFC Championship and a Super Bowl berth after a 26-23 (controversial) overtime victory over the Saints.

The dream season deflated on Super Bowl Sunday in a 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots. 3rd-year quarterback Jared Goff, who was 4th in the league in passing yards last fall, was just 19-of-38 for 198 yards with an interception in the loss.

We already knew more or less the path the Rams faced to reach Super Bowl LIV in Miami next February. The opponents include:

Two games each against the 49ers, Cardinals and Seahawks

Home contests with the Saints, Buccaneers, Ravens, Bengals and Bears

Road trips to Carolina, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Dallas

Let’s take a look at how the schedule shakes out on a week to week basis. This is based on leaks at the moment and will be updated when official.

Los Angeles Rams 2019 Schedule

1 2 vs. Saints Sept. 15 1:25 p.m. 3 4 . 5 6 7 8 vs. Bengals (London) Oct. 27 10 a.m. 9 BYE 10 11 vs. Bears (SNF) No. 17 5:20 p.m. 12 13 14 15 16 17

Los Angeles 2019 Schedule Matchups & Best Games

This is an incredibly balanced schedule for Los Angeles, complete with enough layups, game with medium toughness and titanic clashes. Let’s start with the high-profile road trip against Baker Mayfield and Cleveland.

The Browns have possibly set themselves up as the most dangerous and exciting team in the entire NFL next season. In Mayfield’s rookie year, he posted an excellent 3,725 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interception stat line.

He adds Odell Beckham Jr. after the Giants traded him for Jabrill Peppers and a pair of draft picks. OBJ has reached 1,000 yards receiving in 4 of his 5 seasons, adding 44 touchdown catches. This pairs with Jarvis Landry, who nearly eclipsed 1,000 yards himself last season.

While the Rams can still combat this revamped offense with Aaron Donald up front, as well as Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib in the secondary, this road trip to Ohio will be hyped as a potential Super Bowl matchup, kind of like last year’s 54-51 shootout win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Outside of the home-and-home series against the Seahawks, three other games stand out for the Rams. They will want revenge for last year’s 15-6 road loss to the Bears, as they get them in the Coliseum this fall. Goff had his worst game of the year, connecting on 20-of-44 throws for 180 yards and 4 picks at Soldier Field.

After that, Los Angeles gets to play its two NFC playoff opponents from last year in the Saints and Cowboys. While New Orleans has to travel to Southern California after two matchups with the Rams at the Superdome last season, they will be itching for vengeance. With all the controversy against Nickell Robey-Coleman and the infamous no-call in the NFC Championship, Drew Brees and company will enter LA angry.

Lastly, there’s the Cowboys, who gave the Rams problems in the Divisional Round last year in a 30-22 decision. Ezekiel Elliott should have more room to run, as Ndamukong Buh is probably not going to return to Los Angeles this free agency period.

Games against the 49ers (twice), Cardinals (twice), Panthers, Bucs, Bengals should result in a guaranteed 7 wins. Split the harder matchups, and the Rams will be back in the playoffs.