Lubbock Sets Scooters on Fire To Celebrate Texas Tech NCAA Win

Scooters were the first casualties of celebration after Texas Tech won its Final Four matchup on Saturday night and advanced to the championship game on Monday. And much of the Internet joked about the scooters’ demise.

Recently scooters have been the subject of a lot of jokes and strange news reports — even an episode of South Park where they turned evil and tried to take over the town. A Slate article from December tried to solve the mystery of these electric scooters ending up in rivers and lakes, and then Austin chimed in this January to admit the problem had spread there too. (Since then, the Austin subreddit has become well known for its hate of scooters.)

Lubbock just recently joined in on all the fun when these bird scooters began appearing in the city in September. KCBD lamented: “Where did all these scooters come from?” And then Lime launched its own program in Lubbock in November, upping the numbers. Now it looks like the scooters have found a new home.

While setting things on fire has been a tradition after big wins like March Madness, setting scooters on fire is new. Sarah Self-Walbrick from Lubbock Online shared the news about the scooters that were on fire tonight:

There’s a pile of Lime scooters on fire. pic.twitter.com/fmv8PWR21G — Sarah Self-Walbrick (@SarahFromtheAJ) April 7, 2019

The scooters were added to a couch that had been set on fire, losing their lives to the celebration.

Apparently in the burning of the couch several Lime Scooters lost their lives in the fire. A quick moment of silence for our fallen neon green transportation method. — Austin Watts (@AustinWattsDT) April 7, 2019

Here’s another video of people happily burning the scooters:

Scooters on fire . MADHOUSE pic.twitter.com/45oLsT0H91 — Savage Shawn (@shawnthomas24) April 7, 2019

Apparently the scooter deaths happened just steps from Texas Tech University.

This is the scene right now on Broadway, steps from the TTU campus. Like scooters on fire, @LubbockPolice lining streets @KAMCNews pic.twitter.com/5IT39SQH8V — Avery Travis (@averytravistv) April 7, 2019

Here’s a video from the tweet above.

Some people were happy when they read the news about the scooters.

There is lime scooters and a couch on fire on broadway. I love Texas Tech — Vinnie (@vinnieplaysax) April 7, 2019

They weren’t so happy about the destroyed cars or SWAT and tear gas though.

2 flipped cars, a couch on fire, people on the roof, burnt lime scooters, SWAT & tear gas all on Broadway #wreckem — Claire Schexnayder (@claireschex) April 7, 2019

Yall are out here flippin over cars and lighting electric scooters on fire thats not celebrating 😂😂 https://t.co/nvMqdnrByX — B Dubs (@bwashington2017) April 7, 2019

The number of scooters lost varies, some say six:

Wow Lubbock really set a couch and 6 lime scooters on fire in the middle of Broadway to celebrate the Final Four…. — Cass Sass 💕🌻 (@CassideyWeems) April 7, 2019

Still, many on the Internet are making jokes about the idea of scooters being set on fire.

They set lime scooters on fire lmaoooooo — Bryce (@brybruce2) April 7, 2019

Update: couches and Lime scooters have been set on fire in the middle of Broadway 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Emily Hecox (@redroller11) April 7, 2019

They burning scooters in texas LOL — JD (@TheSmak) April 7, 2019

Not everyone was happy about the loss of the scooters though.

Lmao they setting the scooters on fire too. Like g, I need that to get around campus WHAT ARE YOU DOING?! — 👑 (@Shaythebaddie) April 7, 2019

Why is there a pile of lime scooters on fire 😭 — Alyssa (@A_Heslip) April 7, 2019

Nearly the same words, but a very different reaction:

There’s piles of lime scooters on fire 😂 — Heath Weston Fennell (@HeathFennell) April 7, 2019

And now a moment of silence for the scooters that were lost.

Here lie the final remnants of some lime scooters that were set on fire. pic.twitter.com/jqqkjdGypL — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) April 7, 2019

For some, the hero of the night was the guy riding down Broadway in Lubbock with a Lime Scooter that was still on fire.

Some dude is riding down Broadway on a Lime Scooter that's STILL ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/p4URKn0TlD — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) April 7, 2019

How many scooters will be set on fire if Lubbock beats Virginia on Monday?