Masters Schedule 2019: Sunday Start Time & TV Coverage Moved Up

Sunday’s Masters start time has been moved up thanks to inclement weather moving into Augusta. Things will get started at 7:30 a.m. Eastern and CBS’s TV coverage will begin at 9 a.m. Eastern.

The Masters will likely be concluding about the same time the television coverage typically starts on the final day. CBS usually begins Masters coverage at 3 p.m. on the final day. Players will be grouped into threesomes rather than the traditional pairings in an effort to get the full round in before the thunderstorms start in Augusta.

“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said, per ESPN. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone — the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world. Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.”

Francesco Molinari (-13) has the lead heading into Sunday. Molinari will be teeing off with Tiger Woods (-11) and Tony Finau (-11) who are both within striking distance. Brooks Koepka (-10), Webb Simpson (-9) and Ian Poulter (-9) are next in line.

It will be an early morning for Woods and company on Sunday. Woods noted he plans on getting up about 3:45 a.m. Eastern to get prepared for the early start time.

“There’s some weather coming in, and this is gonna be different,” Woods said, per Golf.com. “It’s gonna be a little different, going off two tees, threesomes. It doesn’t feel like Augusta National — but I remember when Jack finished up his last round here he finished up on nine, so I guess some precedent has already been set.”