Masters Sleeper Picks 2019: DraftKings & FanDuel Predictions

Masters week is upon us, and we are here to give you the best sleeper picks for your DFS lineup. Whether DraftKings or FanDuel is your preferred site, we have you covered. Our picks are also helpful for those looking to back golfers with long Vegas odds.

Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the Masters and has the highest price tag on both DFS sites. McIlroy is just one of several contenders that will be a popular DFS pick. With a tournament like the Masters, there are so many people playing tournaments that it is important to have a different lineup than your competitors. The best way to do that is to throw a few sleepers in with your studs.

Keep in mind that you will need a more varied lineup for big tournaments with a large number of entries. You can get away with a more chalky look if you are in a private pool with a few friends.

One thing to watch will be the weather at Augusta. There were showers earlier this week which could lead to wet greens. There is also rain in the forecast, and it will be worth watching how that impacts play.

If you are looking for a breakdown of the top golfers heading into Augusta, be sure to check out my Masters picks from earlier in the week.

Here is a look at my top sleeper picks for the 2019 Masters.

Masters Sleeper Picks 2019

The column with “DK Price” reflects the DraftKings price, while the “FD Price” shows the FanDuel cost.

GOLFER DK PRICE FD Price Paul Casey $9,000 $10,800 Bubba Watson $8,800 $10,200 Tony Finau $8,200 $9,900 Henrik Stenson $7,600 $9,600 Webb Simpson $7,400 $9,500 Cameron Smith $7,400 $9,600 Charles Howell $7,000 $8,600 Jimmy Walker $6,600 $8,300

Paul Casey has been on fire in recent years at Augusta. Casey has three top-10 finishes in the last four years. He also has strong recent form as he is coming off a victory at the Valspar Championship.

Tony Finau finished T-10 in his inaugural Masters appearance last year. Did we mention he was playing on a dislocated ankle thanks to a freak injury at the Par-3 contest on the eve of the tournament? Finau has the ability to drive the ball and will be in contention as long as his putting game is strong this week.

Cameron Smith finished T-5 at the Masters in 2018. He has made the cut in 10 of his last 11 tournaments. Smith’s inconsistent recent form is why his price tag is low.

Charles Howell has a bit of a homecoming this week having grown up in Augusta. Howell has not competed at the Masters since 2012 but grew up playing the course. Howell doesn’t have the best track record at Augusta, but this is the best he has looked heading into the Masters. Howell has three top-15 finishes in his last four tournaments.

Jimmy Walker has finished in the top-20 at the Masters in two straight appearances. Why is Walker’s price tag so cheap? He has not finished higher than T-30 this year. We have seen players with good course history overcome poor recent form to perform well at Augusta in past years.

Webb Simpson is unlikely to contend at the Masters, but it is easy to envision a T-20 finish. Simpson finished T-20 last year at Augusta and finished T-16 at The Players last month.