Mike Mayock’s Mock Draft Is No More For 2019

Mike Mayock’s mock draft is legendary, but fans may experience withdrawal ahead of the 2019 NFL draft. Mayock no longer works for NFL Network and is now the Raiders GM.

Mayock is sure to have his own draft board but it will no longer be released to the public now that he is working for an NFL franchise. As an analyst, Mayock was known for only doing one NFL mock draft and releasing it on the eve of the big event.

ESPN detailed Mayock’s previous mock drafts for the Raiders (the team he now works for): Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins (2014), Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper (2015), UCLA linebacker Myles Jack (2016), Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson (2017) and Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (2018).

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah worked with Mayock closely and shared his thoughts on what the Raiders may do in his first season with Oakland.

“They can go in a lot of different ways early on with that first pick,” Jeremiah told ESPN. “You know somehow, someway, we’ve seen it happen before, I remember having Leonard Williams as a top player in that [2015] draft, and he fell to six. Who knows, maybe Mike hits the lottery and Nick Bosa falls right in their lap. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Mayock Favored Defensive Ends in His NFL Network Rankings

Mayock offers draft fans a rare opportunity as someone who displayed his rankings annually and is now running an NFL front office. Typically, NFL general managers consider their evaluation process part of the “secret sauce” that makes an NFL franchise succeed.

NFL.com looked at Mayock’s past rankings and noticed he favored defensive ends.

Mayock consistently ranked his No. 1 defensive end and defensive tackle among his top overall players in the last six draft classes, with the top-ranked DE averaging at No. 3 overall, vs. No. 7 for DTs. So, we could very well see the Raiders take a defensive lineman at No. 4 on Thursday. And if Mayock and Co. do go D-line with their first pick, don’t be surprised if the Raiders take a DE over a DT, as in the past six drafts, Mayock valued top-tier DE prospects nearly twice as much as he did DT prospects.

Just in case you are curious, here is a look at Mayock’s mock draft from 2018, per NFL.com. This may be Mayock’s final mock draft unless he returns to working in the media.

Mike Mayock’s NFL Mock Draft 2018