Mike Mayock’s Mock Draft Is No More For 2019

Getty The seven rounds of the NFL draft span over three days.

Mike Mayock’s mock draft is legendary, but fans may experience withdrawal ahead of the 2019 NFL draft. Mayock no longer works for NFL Network and is now the Raiders GM.

Mayock is sure to have his own draft board but it will no longer be released to the public now that he is working for an NFL franchise. As an analyst, Mayock was known for only doing one NFL mock draft and releasing it on the eve of the big event.

ESPN detailed Mayock’s previous mock drafts for the Raiders (the team he now works for): Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins (2014), Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper (2015), UCLA linebacker Myles Jack (2016), Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson (2017) and Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (2018).

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah worked with Mayock closely and shared his thoughts on what the Raiders may do in his first season with Oakland.

“They can go in a lot of different ways early on with that first pick,” Jeremiah told ESPN. “You know somehow, someway, we’ve seen it happen before, I remember having Leonard Williams as a top player in that [2015] draft, and he fell to six. Who knows, maybe Mike hits the lottery and Nick Bosa falls right in their lap. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Mayock Favored Defensive Ends in His NFL Network Rankings

Mayock offers draft fans a rare opportunity as someone who displayed his rankings annually and is now running an NFL front office. Typically, NFL general managers consider their evaluation process part of the “secret sauce” that makes an NFL franchise succeed.

NFL.com looked at Mayock’s past rankings and noticed he favored defensive ends.

Mayock consistently ranked his No. 1 defensive end and defensive tackle among his top overall players in the last six draft classes, with the top-ranked DE averaging at No. 3 overall, vs. No. 7 for DTs. So, we could very well see the Raiders take a defensive lineman at No. 4 on Thursday. And if Mayock and Co. do go D-line with their first pick, don’t be surprised if the Raiders take a DE over a DT, as in the past six drafts, Mayock valued top-tier DE prospects nearly twice as much as he did DT prospects.

Just in case you are curious, here is a look at Mayock’s mock draft from 2018, per NFL.com. This may be Mayock’s final mock draft unless he returns to working in the media.

Mike Mayock’s NFL Mock Draft 2018

PICK PLAYER
1. Cleveland Browns QB Sam Darnold, USC
2. NY Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Penn St.
3. NY Jets QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
4. Cleveland Browns DE Bradley Chubb, NC State
5. Denver Broncos OG Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
6. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
7. Tampa Bay Bucs S Derwin James, FSU
8. Chicago Bears LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
9. San Francisco 49ers CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State
10. Oakland Raiders OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
11. Miami Dolphins LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
12. Indianapolis Colts S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
13. Washington Redskins DT Vita Vea, Washington
14. Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville
15. Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
16. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
17. L.A. Chargers DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama
18. Seattle Seahawks DE Marcus Davenport, UTSA
19. Dallas Cowboys WR Courtland Sutton, SMU
20. Detroit Lions DE Harold Landry, Boston College
21. Cincinnati Bengals C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas
22. Indianapolis Colts OT Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
23. New England Patriots OT Kolton Miller, UCLA
24. Carolina Panthers WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
25. Tennessee Titans LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama
26. Atlanta Falcons DT Taven Bryan, Florida
27. New Orleans Saints WR D.J. Moore, Maryland
28. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Sony Michel, Georgia
29. Jacksonville Jaguars TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
30. Minnesota Vikings OG Will Hernandez, UTEP
31. New England Patriots C James Daniels, Iowa
32. Philadelphia Eagles RB Derrius Guice, LSU

 

