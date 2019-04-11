Bucks Playoff Schedule 2019: Dates & Times vs. Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Heavy will have the Bucks-Pistons playoff schedule as soon as the NBA releases it after the regular season games have been completed. The Bucks will begin their championship quest on either Saturday, April 11 or Sunday, April 12.

Milwaukee has already made plans for the start of the playoffs. Even without a ticket, fans can still head down to the area surrounding the Fiserv Forum for festivities during the game. NBA.com detailed the Bucks postseason plans.

Those who aren’t attending a game can still come to Deer District and party with fellow Bucks fans on the plaza, in The Beer Garden and throughout the Entertainment Block. For each game of the First Round – home or away – a 40-foot high TV will be placed on the plaza for fans to watch each game, in addition to the outdoor TV already in place in The Beer Garden. There also will be food, games, a DJ, retail shops, contests to win playoff tickets and more set up on the plaza, turning it into a must-be spot for Bucks Playoff action. Activities on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum will open two hours prior to each home playoff game and one hour before each road game.

The Bucks swept the season series with the Pistons 4-0. Milwaukee won three of the four games by double digits. Antetokounmpo posted 21 points, 11 assists and three steals in their last matchup against the Pistons.

Here is a look at the projected NBA playoff schedule. We will update this with the full Bucks-Pistons series schedule as soon as it is released.

NBA Playoff First Round Schedule

Note: Times and dates for potential Game 5’s will be set once full schedule is revealed. Information below is courtesy of Sports Media Watch and is subject to change.

Saturday, April 13

Game 1: 12:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: 3:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sunday, April 14 –

Game 1: 3:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 1: 5:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 1: 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 1: 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Monday, April 15

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, April 16

Game 2: 8:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: 10:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, April 17

Game 2: 7:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Thursday, April 18

Game 3: 7:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Friday, April 19

Game 3: 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, April 20

Game 3 or 4: 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3 or 4: 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sunday, April 21

Game 4: 1:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Friday, April 26

Game 6: 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN News)*

Game 6: 8:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Game 6: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN News)*

Game 6: 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)*

Sunday, April 28

Game 7: 1 p.m. ET (ABC)*

Game 7: 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)*

*If necessary