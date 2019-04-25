Former Minnesota Timberwolves SG Says This About Kevin Garnett

Remember that time Kevin Garnett guest starred on the Jamie Foxx Show?

Garnett, then in his first stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves was in town and was staying as a guest at King’s Tower. The funniest scene of that episode was when Jamie was wearing a Timberwolves jersey that was not KG’s and Garnett pointed it out. Jamie indicated that the store ran out of KG’s #21 jerseys, but had a whole lot of Wally Szczerbiak jerseys.

Just one problem: Jamie and KG couldn’t pronounce Wally’s last name. Sound it out darnit: ‘SIR-BE-AK’

Instead, Foxx and KG broke out in a session of Three 6 Mafia & UGK’s Sippin’ on Some Sizzurp.

The hilarious exchange starts at the 2:15 mark of the YouTube video above.

Poor Wally Szczerbiak!

“I remember when that happened,” Wally Szczerbiak told me on Scoop B Radio.

“If social media was alive back then my computers would have been blowing up. That was a great moment. I had some great years with Kevin Garnett, we had our ups and downs. But in the end, everything worked out well. That was a pretty funny scene though one that I will always remember and always go back to YouTube and watch.”

Szczerbiak also discussed the state of the current Timberwolves squad that includes Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.

“They’ll always have a special place in my heart,” said Szczerbiak.

“I always root for the Timberwolves and it breaks my heart that ever since KG and I left they haven’t made the playoffs just goes to show you how hard it is to win in the NBA and it takes a little bit of luck. But I think the fact that they have multiple number one draft picks and are developing talent, the future is bright for them and hopefully one of these years they can get it right and things can start to click and lead to wins because that’s a really proud franchise that I remember winning a lot of games with and making multiple playoff runs.”

The current Timberwolves had an interesting season this year.

