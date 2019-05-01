NBA Playoff Schedule 2019: Western Conference Finals Dates & Predictions

The 2019 NBA Playoffs are rolling along and the two semifinals matchups will be set in the very near future. As the second round matchups take shape, we’re going to look ahead at the Western Conference Finals and the potential matchup which will decide who heads to the NBA Finals.

One major talking point is whether the Golden State Warriors can continue their dominance and roll into the Western Conference Finals for the fifth consecutive season. They draw reigning NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden and the Houston Rockets in the second round. Another trip to the championship would give the Warriors a chance to win their third title in a row and four of the last five.

It won’t be an easy task, as the Rockets are hungry for revenge after nearly knocking off Golden State last season. Beyond that, the other side of the West bracket has two talented teams as well. We’re going to breakdown a preview of the path to the semifinals and also the schedule for the series, which will begin in mid-May.

NBA Playoffs 2019: Western Conference Finals Schedule

The tentative start dates for the Western Conference Finals are listed below courtesy of Sports Media Watch. The start date for this series could potentially be moved up one or two days, depending on how the previous matchups go. We’ll update the teams who advance as well as the start dates for the semifinals once they’re revealed.

Tuesday, May 14: Game 1 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Thursday, May 16: Game 2 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, May 18: Game 3 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Monday, May 20: Game 4 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*Wednesday, May 22: Game 5 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*Friday, May 24: Game 6 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*Sunday, May 26: Game 7 at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN)

*If necessary

The West schedule could change, but the tentative times and dates are set. Obviously, if both matchups wrap up early enough and the same happens in the Eastern Conference Finals, the series could start on either Sunday, May 12 or Monday, May 13.

Western Conference Finals Prediction & Preview

While it’s hard to bet against the Warriors in any situation, the Rockets’ push for revenge from last year will be a talking point. I do believe there’s a good chance Houston can pull off the upset in round two and advance to the Western Conference Finals. But regardless of who advances, they’ll have a tough matchup against the other top-two seeds in the West.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum led the Portland Trail Blazers to an impressive 4-1 series victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in round one. On the other side, the Denver Nuggets were able to gut out a seven-game series win over the San Antonio Spurs. That series is going to be tough to call, but I love how Lillard, McCollum and Portland are playing, although the health of Enes Kanter’s shoulder could be key.

I’m going to take the Rockets and Blazers to advance, with Houston taking the Western Conference Finals. If the Warriors defeat the Rockets and move on, I believe they’ll also advance to the NBA Finals once again as well.

Prediction: Rockets over Trail Blazers in six games

