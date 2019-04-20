WATCH: Jared Dudley, Jimmy Butler Ejected After Massive Nets-Sixers Fight

A fight broke out in the third quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference 1st Round at Barclays Center.

Joel Embiid hacked a driving Jarrett Allen, which led to Dudley shoving the 7-foot Sixers center. Jimmy Butler retaliated by shoving Dudley back, which led to a flareup that broke into the front row of seats.

Here’s the video of the incident.

Jared Dudley vs. EVERYBODY pic.twitter.com/FIvi0NOdOJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2019

Embiid was assessed with a flagrant 1 foul, which Butler and Dudley earned double technicals. The officials ejected both for instigating the fight.

Allen hit both free throws to build the lead for Brooklyn nearing the end of the 3rd quarter. The Nets trail 2-1 in the series and are looking to tie before heading back to Philly.

This series has seen a lot of back and forth between Dudley and various Sixers, including Ben Simmons. The two have taunted each other the last 2 games, with Dudley imitating Simmons’ taunt after a pull up three to end the 1st half.

In fact, here’s a brief history of the tension this series between Simmons and Dudley, whom TNT announcer Kevin Harlan has called “an irritant.”

Jared Dudley & Ben Simmons Beef History

Kristian Winfield of SB Nation has provided an in-depth history of the beef between the two players. Basically, it started with Dudley getting the better of the former No. 1 pick in Game 1, which was a 111-102 Nets upset victory.

Again, Dudley is 33 and Simmons is 22. Simmons, more athletic than Dudley has ever been, should have the physical tools to exploit this matchup. Instead, Dudley held Simmons to just two points (!!) on one-of-five shooting (!/!!!!!) on the 22 possessions he defended him that night. It wasn’t just Simmons — players defended by Dudley included Mike Scott, Boban Marjanovic, and Joel Embiid. They all combined to score just two points on 43 total possessions.

Dudley sat out with a calf injury in Game 2, which allowed Simmons to post a triple-double. In the ensuing practice, Dudley called out Simmons, saying he’s “average” in half-court. Simmons didn’t look happy when asked about it.

Simmons responded with his best game of the series, posting 30 points in a 131-115 decision in Brooklyn to take the series lead. He even rubbed a little salt in the wound by mocking Dudley’s signature celebration after an airball.

Ben Simmons right after Jared Dudley airballed 😂 pic.twitter.com/PF47yEdJy1 — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 19, 2019

All this back and forth boiled over in Game 4. The Nets might have come out better suited to win, since while they lost Dudley, the Sixers lost their best pure scorer and perimeter defender in Butler.

That’s trouble when Brooklyn is sending D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert at Philadelphia’s pereimter defense. The backcourt trio have combined for 48 points through a little less than 3 quarters Saturday, so far.